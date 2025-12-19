Advertisement
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Deletes $500,000 From Circulation in Sudden On-Chain Move

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 19/12/2025 - 16:05
    RLUSD just cut supply by 500,000 tokens via a burn to Ethereum's null address, as Ripple teams up with Wormhole to bring the stablecoin to Optimism, Base and Unichain.
    Half a million dollars' worth of Ripple USD just got erased in public, and it did not come from a hacker, a whale dump, or some exchange drama — it came from the token's own treasury.

    On Dec. 19, an on-chain transaction that Ripple Stablecoin Tracker highlighted shows 500,000 RLUSD sent to the Ethereum "null" address (0x000) with a successful status on Etherscan. This is a classic burn pattern, which removes tokens from circulation rather than relocating them to another wallet.

    The number is not huge next to RLUSD's current scale, but it is big enough to be noticeable. With a circulating supply of around 1.33B RLUSD and a market cap near $1.33 billion, a 500,000-unit burn is an intentional and auditable supply cut that stands out because it is not just some market noise.

    Ripple USD stablecoin today

    The timing is also interesting because RLUSD is already trading with real activity for a young stablecoin. The CoinMarketCap dashboard shows about $107.37 million in 24-hour volume, around 6,760 on-chain holders and a #8 slot among stablecoins by market cap.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO Forces XRP Reality Check for Coinbase, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 5%: Fakeout Next? $444 Million in Bitcoin Land on Binance
    Dave Portnoy Teases 'All In' Move if XRP Hits This Level
    Crypto Market Prediction: $2,500 Is Ethereum's Next Cushion, XRP Obviously Not Hitting $0, Bitcoin (BTC) H&S-Fueled Reversal on the Edge
    Key XRP Ledger Amendment Gets Activated

    For comparison, the total valuation of the stablecoin segment right now amounts to $317.48 billion.

