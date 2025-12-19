Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BitMine Tops Up Treasury With $300 Million in Ethereum

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 19/12/2025 - 16:22
    BitMine’s Ethereum treasury continues to grow, as the firm will not stop stacking Ethereum in large quantities despite unstable crypto market conditions.
    Advertisement
    BitMine Tops Up Treasury With $300 Million in Ethereum
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In a move that continues to establish its position as the largest Ethereum treasury in the world, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) has continued to grow its rapidly increasing Ethereum holdings.

    On Friday, December 19, data provided by popular CryptoQuant analyst Maartun shows that the publicly traded, Ethereum-focused company chaired by Tom Lee has added more than $300 million worth of ETH to its treasury over the last seven days.

    This incredibly bullish move has caught the eyes of market participants because the purchases happened during one of the market’s weakest periods, highlighting BitMine’s strong resilience even in the face of uncertainty.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO Forces XRP Reality Check for Coinbase, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 5%: Fakeout Next? $444 Million in Bitcoin Land on Binance
    Dave Portnoy Teases 'All In' Move if XRP Hits This Level
    Crypto Market Prediction: $2,500 Is Ethereum's Next Cushion, XRP Obviously Not Hitting $0, Bitcoin (BTC) H&S-Fueled Reversal on the Edge
    Key XRP Ledger Amendment Gets Activated

    BitMine holds strong on Ethereum 

    Notably, the analyst shared charts showcasing steady, large inflows into crypto wallets linked to BitMine accounts throughout the last week.

    Advertisement

    While the market faced prolonged corrections during the period, the inflows showed large hourly balance increases coinciding with periods of market weakness.

    Per the data, the accumulation occurred despite Ethereum retesting the $2,700 level, slipping from recent highs above $3,300. This comes as no major surprise, as BitMine has always viewed crypto market pullbacks as a potential buying opportunity rather than a sell-off signal.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/19/2025 - 14:01
    20x Ethereum Short: Will ETH Hit $2,000?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    During the week, BitMine made repeated large Ethereum purchases, some exceeding 30,000 ETH in a single hour. With moves like these, BitMine continues to reaffirm its bullish stance and its commitment to executing a long-term treasury strategy.

    As often stated by its chairman, Tom Lee, BitMine strongly believes in taking advantage of volatility to build its rapidly growing Ethereum reserve at more favorable prices.

    Ethereum retests $2,700

    Despite showing signs of a brief resurgence earlier today, Ethereum traded lower for most of the day, retesting $2,777, a level not seen for over two weeks.

    While Ethereum has continued to show mixed price action, investors remain uncertain about whether there is still a major rebound ahead before the year wraps up.

    Nonetheless, Ethereum is flashing signs of a potential rebound again, showing a decent increase of 1.33% over the last 24 hours and trading at $2,981 as of writing time.

    #Bitmine #Ethereum #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 16:05
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Deletes $500,000 From Circulation in Sudden On-Chain Move
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 16:02
    Zcash (ZEC) Jumps 12% in Most Unusual Comeback
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 16:22
    BitMine Tops Up Treasury With $300 Million in Ethereum
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 16:05
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Deletes $500,000 From Circulation in Sudden On-Chain Move
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 19, 2025 - 16:02
    Zcash (ZEC) Jumps 12% in Most Unusual Comeback
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD