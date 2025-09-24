Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Solana Rockets 47,990% in Rare Liquidation Trend as Bears Go Silent

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 24/09/2025 - 15:46
    Solana short traders missing from liquidation scene
    Advertisement
    Solana Rockets 47,990% in Rare Liquidation Trend as Bears Go Silent
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The crypto market is still struggling to recover from the recent bloodbaths, causing leading cryptocurrencies to witness extreme abnormalities in their liquidation events, particularly Solana (SOL), as showcased via data from Coinglass.

    Notably, the slow market trend has extended to the Solana derivatives market, as the data shows that Solana has registered an unusual one-sided liquidation that saw $47,990 in longs being liquidated over the last hour.

    No Solana shorts?

    What makes the data more surprising is that no short positions were opened during the period, as bear traders were seen committing a rare $0 during the same timeframe.

    HOT Stories
    New XRP ATH to Come: Bollinger Bands, Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100, Deutche Bank Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement — Crypto News Digest
    'Crypto Dad' Speaks Out About Breakthrough Regulatory Cooperation
    Coinbase to List 2 New Cryptocurrencies on Ethereum and Solana
    XRP Trading Now Dominated by CME
    Article image
    Source: Coinglass

    While such a liquidation event is not commonly witnessed in the Solana derivatives market, the zero activity from Solana short traders has sparked curiosity among market participants.

    Advertisement

    Nonetheless, the Solana hourly liquidation trend, projecting an imbalance ratio that is quite impossible to calculate, has seen market watchers closely monitoring its on-chain activities.

    Apparently, Solana has a possibility of having at least $1 in short liquidation during the period, even though it was not recorded, positioning it for a wild liquidation imbalance of 47,990% in mere minutes.

    As the trend coincides with the high price volatility faced by Solana, which saw its price almost lose the $200 resistance level, investors are worried that the trend could be posing a threat to SOL’s potential price rebound.

    What does this mean for SOL?

    It is important to note that, in situations when short traders face little to no liquidations, the basic interpretation is that they have won their bearish bets over the negative movements in the price of the asset at the time.

    However, there seems to be a twist in this case, as Solana’s price was seen moving slowly but slightly upwards during the period, showing signs of a potential rebound. While it appears that the asset’s price action did not favor the bulls either, it can only mean that no short positions were opened during the period.

    Despite the recurring price downturns, Solana investors are still optimistic about a massive surge in the price of SOL, as the SEC appears to be drawing close to the final review of the Solana ETF proposal. 

    The eventual launch of the Solana-based investment products positions it for more adoption and institutional demand, which could push its price to new records before 2025 ends.

    #Solana #Solana ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 24, 2025 - 21:14
    New XRP ATH to Come: Bollinger Bands, Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100, Deutche Bank Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 20:45
    'Crypto Dad' Speaks Out About Breakthrough Regulatory Cooperation
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Partners with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. to Inspire Smarter Moves in Sports and Crypto
    The Digital Euro vs. Stablecoins: The Future of Money Is Debated at MERGE Madrid
    Hash Hedge and Walbi launch the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT): the first global trading series with a live human vs AI final in Dubai
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 24, 2025 - 21:14
    New XRP ATH to Come: Bollinger Bands, Ripple USD Stablecoin Breaks into Top 100, Deutche Bank Issues Bullish Bitcoin Statement — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 20:45
    'Crypto Dad' Speaks Out About Breakthrough Regulatory Cooperation
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 20:13
    Coinbase to List 2 New Cryptocurrencies on Ethereum and Solana
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD