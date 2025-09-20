Solana Institute President Spotlights Key Trend Driving Crypto Growth

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, president of Solana Institute and former CEO of Blockchain Association, Kristin Smith, highlights a new trend driving growth in the crypto market: DAT or Digital Asset Treasury.

In light of growing adoption for cryptocurrencies, DATs have emerged, which are companies making digital assets a core balance-sheet strategy, actively deploying tokens (staking, validators, liquidity) rather than simply holding them.

1/ We’re seeing an explosion of @Solana-focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies — giving everyday investors new pathways to access Solana.



🧵 — Kristin Smith (@KMSmithDC) September 19, 2025

Smith points to an increasing trend of companies exploring Solana as a digital treasury asset: "We’re seeing an explosion of Solana focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies — giving everyday investors new pathways to access Solana."

Solana DATs on rise

Kristin Smith, the president of Solana Institute, pointed out that the past few weeks have seen multiple Solana DATs launch. These include DeFi Dev Corp and Upexi, which has chosen Solana as its treasury reserve asset.

Nasdaq-listed SOL Strategies joins this list as an institutional bridge to Solana, connecting traditional finance and crypto through institutional-grade validators.

Forward Industries (FORD) is Solana’s first billion-dollar publicly traded treasury. FORD became the largest SOL treasury earlier this week after acquiring 6.82 million SOL, representing 1.26% of the total supply.

This week, Nasdaq-listed Helius in partnership with Pantera Capital and Summer Capital announced over $500 million in funding to launch a SOL treasury company.

According to Smith, this might just be the beginning as innovative vehicles like DATs are emerging, channeling capital to where it is most productive.