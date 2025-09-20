AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Solana Institute President Spotlights Key Trend Driving Crypto Growth

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 20/09/2025 - 14:22
    This comes as cryptocurrencies continue to gain acceptance
    Advertisement
    Solana Institute President Spotlights Key Trend Driving Crypto Growth
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, president of Solana Institute and former CEO of Blockchain Association, Kristin Smith, highlights a new trend driving growth in the crypto market: DAT or Digital Asset Treasury.

    Advertisement

    In light of growing adoption for cryptocurrencies, DATs have emerged, which are companies making digital assets a core balance-sheet strategy, actively deploying tokens (staking, validators, liquidity) rather than simply holding them.

    The emergence of crypto ETFs and digital asset treasury (DAT) companies might reflect crypto’s growing acceptance.

    HOT Stories
    Cardano Volume Crashes 36%, Is $1 Dream Crushed?
    Binance’s CZ Says France Has 'Gone Downhill'
    XRP Price Prediction: What ETF Means for Third-Largest Cryptocurrency
    "Dogecoin to the Moon?" Top Meme Coin Trader Reveals $1 DOGE Price Prediction

    Smith points to an increasing trend of companies exploring Solana as a digital treasury asset: "We’re seeing an explosion of Solana focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies — giving everyday investors new pathways to access Solana."

    Advertisement

    Solana DATs on rise

    Kristin Smith, the president of Solana Institute, pointed out that the past few weeks have seen multiple Solana DATs launch. These include DeFi Dev Corp and Upexi, which has chosen Solana as its treasury reserve asset.

    Nasdaq-listed SOL Strategies joins this list as an institutional bridge to Solana, connecting traditional finance and crypto through institutional-grade validators.

    Forward Industries (FORD) is Solana’s first billion-dollar publicly traded treasury. FORD became the largest SOL treasury earlier this week after acquiring 6.82 million SOL, representing 1.26% of the total supply.

    This week, Nasdaq-listed Helius in partnership with Pantera Capital and Summer Capital announced over $500 million in funding to launch a SOL treasury company.

    According to Smith, this might just be the beginning as innovative vehicles like DATs are emerging, channeling capital to where it is most productive.

    #Solana News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 20, 2025 - 14:02
    Cardano Volume Crashes 36%, Is $1 Dream Crushed?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2025 - 13:47
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    “Farewell to Westphalia” Explores Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance
    Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token
    Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Post-Show Highlights
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 20, 2025 - 14:22
    Solana Institute President Spotlights Key Trend Driving Crypto Growth
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 20, 2025 - 14:02
    Cardano Volume Crashes 36%, Is $1 Dream Crushed?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2025 - 13:47
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 20
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all