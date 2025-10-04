AdvertisementAdvert.
    Solana ETF Sees Zero Net Flows for 2 Consecutive Days

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 4/10/2025 - 9:25
    Solana has seen its price surge massively, but its ETF activity has gone silent
    Solana ETF Sees Zero Net Flows for 2 Consecutive Days
    Since the beginning of “Uptober,” Solana has seen its price go parabolic, seeing its price reclaim the $230 mark and surging as high as $236 on Oct. 3. However, its ETF-related investment product has recorded little to no activities during the period, according to data from Farside, an investment management firm based in London.

    According to data provided by the source, the first U.S. spot Solana staking ETF issued by investment giant REX-Osprey has recorded its second consecutive day of zero inflows as of Oct. 3.

    REX-Osprey hits $500 million milestone despite stalled $SSK inflows

    While the investment fund has recently announced a major milestone in its overall ETF products where it surpassed a massive $500 million in assets under management (AUM), the zero inflows on its Solana ETF comes as a surprise and has caught the attention of investors.

    Per data showcased on REX-Osprey’s daily flow sheet, it appears that no new funds entered the ETF on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, 2025. Hence, the muted inflow streak has kept the total net inflows for the Solana ETF steady at $343.6 million since launch.

    While the cumulative net flow for the Solana ETF remains at $343.6 million as of writing time, it appears that the $500 million milestone achieved by the investment fund yesterday was fueled by inflows from the XRP and DOGE ETFs it added to its suite of ETF products in late September.

    Nonetheless, it is important to note that despite the zero inflows recorded by the Solana ETF over the last two days, the inflows witnessed by $SSK throughout September has remained impressive.

    While it began trading Sept. 15 with an initial seed funding of just $0.6, $SSK saw investor demand grow rapidly, recording explosive daily inflows in days after. Notably, the Solana ETF has achieved significant daily surges in net flows as it recorded a massive $27 million on Sept. 22, $19.1 million on Sept. 18 and $18.3 million on Sept. 30.

    Regardless of the stalled Solana ETF inflows, the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has continued to see its price reclaim major resistance levels, hitting an intraday high of $236. Investors are optimistic for a $260 breakout for Solana in the near term as the Uptober bull run remains in high flames.

    #Solana #Solana ETF #XRP #XRP ETF #Dogecoin ETF #Solana Price Prediction
