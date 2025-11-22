Advertisement
    Solana Crashes 49% in Market Value, but Unique Bullish Divergence Appears

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 22/11/2025 - 13:22
    Solana has largely declined since its Sept. 18 high of $253, with its market value dropping 49%, but a positive signal has now flashed in the market.
    Solana Crashes 49% in Market Value, but Unique Bullish Divergence Appears
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market continued to trade in red early Saturday, extending a sell-off fueled in part by liquidity shortage that followed October's sell-off and liquidation event.

    At the time of writing, Solana was trading unchanged in the last 24 hours at $125.94, and down 11% weekly, extending a drop from Nov. 14 into the fourth day.

    Solana has largely declined since its Sept. 18 high of $253. Taken from this peak, on-chain analytics platform Santiment noted that Solana's market value has now fallen about 49%.

    Amid the declines, Solana lost support at its daily moving averages 50 and 200 at $179.99 and $179.93.

    The recent drop has confirmed a death cross, which occurs when a short-term moving average (MA 50) falls below the long-term MA (the moving average 200) on the daily chart. Amid all these, a positive signal has flashed in the market as Solana marks a unique bullish divergence.

    Bullish divergence emerges

    According to Santiment, Solana's market value has now fallen by 49% from its local top back on Sept. 17. However, there has been a unique bullish divergence as the number of interacting addresses is rising as well as new SOL wallet creation.

    Solana's address activity has come alive to a 10-week high with on-chain activity gaining positive momentum, signaling a bullish divergence with respect to price.

    Santiment noted that increasing SOL activity in spite of declining prices might foreshadow a price reversal, it describes it as an "eventual strong turn around."

    Meanwhile, Solana ETFs continue to see inflows as demand grows even during market drops.

    In a major milestone, the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) has crossed $500 million in AUM in its first 18 days of trading. The fund’s rapid rise has solidified its position as the largest Solana ETP in the U.S.

    #Solana News #Solana
