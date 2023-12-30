Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

SOL and ETH Price Analysis for December 30

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does Solana (SOL) or Ethereum (ETH) have chance for one more wave of growth?
Sat, 30/12/2023 - 17:42
SOL and ETH Price Analysis for December 30
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Sellers have seized the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) has lost a lot of value today, falling by 7.29%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of SOL is on the way to the nearest level of $97.14.

Related
DOGE Price Analysis for December 29

If the bar closes near that mark, one can expect a breakout followed by a test of the $90 zone soon.

SOL is trading at $101.61 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is not an exception, going down by 3.77%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, ETH is trading similarly to SOL. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $2,250. If the candle closes near it, there is a possibility of a further decline to the $2,200 range.

Ethereum is trading at $2,278 at press time.

#Solana Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image U.Today, Investing.com Collaboration Expands in 2024
2023/12/30 17:40
U.Today, Investing.com Collaboration Expands in 2024
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Solana Founder Throws Next-Level Banter at Ethereum
2023/12/30 17:40
Solana Founder Throws Next-Level Banter at Ethereum
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRPL's Evernode Airdrop: What's Next for 2024?
2023/12/30 17:40
XRPL's Evernode Airdrop: What's Next for 2024?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GameFi Project AssetClub announced adoption of BRC20-RATS for further development of the RATS community
DRIFT Presale First Round Sells Out in Two Hours
WOW Summit Returns to Hong Kong on 26-27th March 2024, Unveiling the Future of Web3 Technology and Innovations
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

U.Today, Investing.com Collaboration Expands in 2024
SOL and ETH Price Analysis for December 30
Solana Founder Throws Next-Level Banter at Ethereum
Show all
Advertisement
AD