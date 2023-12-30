SOL and ETH Price Analysis for December 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers have seized the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) has lost a lot of value today, falling by 7.29%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of SOL is on the way to the nearest level of $97.14.

If the bar closes near that mark, one can expect a breakout followed by a test of the $90 zone soon.

SOL is trading at $101.61 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is not an exception, going down by 3.77%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, ETH is trading similarly to SOL. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $2,250. If the candle closes near it, there is a possibility of a further decline to the $2,200 range.

Ethereum is trading at $2,278 at press time.