SOL and DOGE Price Analysis for January 2

Denys Serhiichuk
Can altcoins stay bullish against today's sharp rise?
Tue, 2/01/2024 - 16:15
SOL and DOGE Price Analysis for January 2
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the biggest gainer among the top 10 coins, rocketing by 7.76%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's sharp rise, the price of SOL is trading in the middle of the channel, and one should focus on the daily closure.

If it happens near $118, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to $125. In another case, sideways trading between $105 and $115 is likely to continue.

SOL is trading at $113 at press time.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has risen by 2.24% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

Today's rise has not affected the technical position of DOGE on the daily time frame. If the bar closes with a long wick, bulls have low chances to seize the initiative again. In this regard, traders may witness a correction to the $0.09 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.09219 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

