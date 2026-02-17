AdvertisementAdvert.
Shytoshi Kusama Teases Transition to 'New AI Legacy System': 'Old System Dissolves' in Upcoming Stream

By Yuri Molchan
Tue, 17/02/2026 - 8:37
Mysterious Shytoshi Kusama teases an upcoming stream to talk about the "new system" of AI's Human Legacy.
Shytoshi Kusama Teases Transition to 'New AI Legacy System': 'Old System Dissolves' in Upcoming Stream
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Mysterious Shiba Inu ambassador known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has published a tweet about “the new system” coming and “the old system” dissolving. He stated he would explain everything today during the solar eclipse. The community will be able to watch the live stream on two platforms — YouTube and X (formerly known as Twitter).

This announcement comes after an earlier tweet by a top SHIB executive, Lucie, about an AI platform designed for Human Legacy. No details of it have been shared as yet, but Kusama says he will reveal all the details in tonight’s live stream and on Friday as well.

"I'll explain the new system," Kusama promises

In his tweet, Kusama admitted that he “can’t wait to go live tomorrow.” He mysteriously promises that this stream will be “from the Heart,” whatever that means. During tonight’s solar eclipse, he stressed, “the old system dissolves.” Later this week, on Friday, he will “explain the new system.”

In tonight’s stream, he will reveal “why,” and on Friday, he will talk about “how.” For those who will, for some reason, miss his live streams, Kusama says, “Don’t worry, there will be replays.” He finished his message to the SHIB community with the hashtag #excited.

Kusama develops AI platform

On Feb. 13, the official Shiba Inu marketing lead, Lucie, tweeted the details of Shytoshi’s new pivotal project. She stated that Kusama plans a “massive pivot.”
She revealed that for approximately half a year, Kusama had worked on this new project, writing more than 100,000 lines of code to create “a standalone AI platform designed for one thing: Human Legacy.”

This platform will not be based on blockchain and will not be related to SHIB. It will help the descendants of a person “to find and understand who you really were” by collecting all scattered social media posts into a single permanent record. It is not built for an unlimited number of users – only 114,000 users in total will be able to utilize it for life. The launch date for testing was named Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, but it was “not confirmed.”

Lucie also tweeted that this new project is “legacy tech,” and it values one’s history at "an internal $2M valuation before it even hits the public.” This is the price of “digital immortality,” per Lucie.

#Shytoshi Kusama #SHIB
