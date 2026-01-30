AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shytoshi Kusama Signals Potential SHIB Community Update, What to Expect?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 30/01/2026 - 15:45
    Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama teases update for SHIB community, hinting at a potential delay.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama recently made a comeback on social media after weeks of silence on X.

    The last few months of 2025 were among the hardest for Shiba Inu in its five-year history. The Shibarium hack incident happened in September, resulting in losses for affected users.

    In between the quest for answers by the Shiba Inu community on what comes next after the September hack, Kusama stated he was beside the Shiba Inu developer team, dissuading speculation that he had probably left SHIB.

    Kusama maintained his silence on X for most of this period except for brief interactions in early December; in previous times, the Shiba Inu ambassador had expressed the viewpoint of speaking when the time is right.

    Sunday "ultra important": Shytoshi Kusama says

    An X user, Ruggrat, highlighted the Shiba Inu lead ambassador's silence in a recent X post while asking Kusama to provide an update for the SHIB community.

    Recalling the events in the SHIB ecosystem in the last few months of 2025, "Ruggrat" asked for more transparency and communication because he believes the SHIB community deserves steady guidance during hard moments.

    Highlighting the importance of this to the SHIB community, the X user added that "in moments like this, even a few grounded words of leadership matter so much: clarity, encouragement, accountability, a calm path forward." 

    This Kusama responded by saying that "sometimes silence is a weapon for quiet war," highlighting Sunday as the date to look forward to by the SHIB community.

    "One bandage. Take off. Fix. Put on. One at a time," Kusama added. In an earlier tweet, the Shiba Inu lead ambassador highlighted Sunday as "ultra important" for the SHIB community, as he will be voicing out his thoughts for about two hours.

    "Let me say this. Sunday is ultra important but it wont be short. It'll probably take me 2 hours or more to explain and get it all out. extremely  important to the many," Kusama said.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
