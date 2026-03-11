Bitcoin ETFs About to Turn Green Despite Massive BTC Price Plunge

Even though Bitcoin has suffered a 50% drawdown, the U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the leading cryptocurrency are showing rather remarkable resilience.

Rather impressive capital injections are pushing the year-to-date flows to the brink of turning positive.

Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric has noted that ETFs currently hold a combined 1.28 million Bitcoin. This, of course, makes them the largest collective holder in the world.

ETFs still own 1.28mil bitcoin, biggest holder in world as a group. And that's DESPITE a 50% drawdown thrown at them. YTD flows just about to turn positive too. I think we're around +$56b net net lifetime. — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) March 11, 2026

Even though there was a painful streak of outflows, their buyers are seemingly refusing to capitulate.

As reported by U.Today , Balchunas also recently praised the resilience of XRP ETFs as "really impressive" (considering that they were launched into a massive market correction).

Current Bitcoin ETF flows

According to the latest SoSoValue market data, the funds recorded a robust daily total net inflow of $250.92 million. They bring the cumulative lifetime net inflow to $55.79 billion.

This capital injection pushed the total net assets held across all U.S. Bitcoin ETFs to $90.02 billion. This makes up more than 6% of Bitcoin's total global market capitalization.

The total value traded across these instruments reached $3.60 billion for the day,

In late January and early February, the funds suffered a brutal capitulation phase, with $817.87 million net outflow on Jan. 29 and a subsequent $544.94 million loss on Feb. 4.

However, the tide definitively turned in late February and early March.

March 4, for instance, brought a massive $461.77 million inflow. This helped to offset earlier losses.

The performance of Bitcoin ETFs remains volatile, but one thing does not change: BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) continues to absolutely dominate the sector. On March 10 alone, IBIT absorbed $185.76 million in fresh inflows.