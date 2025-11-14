Shibarium Transactions Hit 14-Day High, SHIB Price Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shibarium, the layer-2 scaling solution of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) blockchain, experienced a sharp spike in its daily transaction count. Despite the Shibarium transaction spike, SHIB is still trading low amid a broader market downturn.

Shibarium transactions surge

Recent data from Shibariumscan shows a notable uptick in daily transactions, reaching a 14-day high. As of Nov. 14, 2025, daily transactions climbed to around 7,620, up from a low of 4,480 the previous day.

The latest rally comes after a calm period in Shibarium transactions, since October 2025. As revealed in a U.Today report, Shibarium transactions registered a historical daily low on Oct. 29.

On this day, Shibarium only recorded 2,980 daily transactions. This decline signaled that users withdrew from engaging with the layer 2 despite assurances from the SHIB team.

In contrast, the latest spike in transactions aligns with broader network milestones. Shibarium crossed 14 million blocks on Nov. 10, with total blocks climbing to 14,027,952.

This implies Shibarium added more than 5,000 blocks in a matter of days. Consequently, the total transactions surged to 1,568,692,765.

Currently, the total active addresses stand at 272,756,428 272, indicating renewed user engagement. However, this recent transaction spike is not an all-time high but a recovery signal after a rough October.

Another key factor driving the uptick includes recent network security upgrades. The Shiba Inu team has disclosed that Shibarium is undergoing an RPC Migration Network upgrade . This security upgrade will help to boost a stronger, more distributed network built for long-term reliability.

SHIB price still bleeding

Meanwhile, the price of the ecosystem token, SHIB, has not reflected the surge in Shibarium transactions.

SHIB is currently traded at around $0.0000092, down 5.8% over the previous day, with a market cap of $5.4 billion. However, the trading volume increased by 25.6% to $205.8 million, suggesting increased market activity.

If volume remains high or climbs higher, the SHIB price could see a bullish turnaround. It is important to note that the recent SHIB price decline comes amid a general downturn in the crypto market.

Also note that high transactions do not always correlate directly to an increase in price. With 589 trillion SHIB tokens in circulation, even aggressive burns would not drastically deflate the supply soon. Price remains hype-driven, vulnerable to meme coin volatility.