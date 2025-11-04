Shibarium Top Developer to Bridge Hacker: 'Do Something Right'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) developer Kaal Dhairya sent a message to the hacker who stole $2.3 million in crypto assets via the Shibarium Bridge. Dhairya gave the hacker a sarcastic nudge to do something right by accepting a recent cash offer from K9 Finance.

Latest cash offer to Shibarium Bridge hacker

U.Today revealed in an earlier story that the hacker pulled off a flash loan attack on the Shibarium Bridge on Sept. 12.

The attacker artificially boosted their stake to gain influence over validators and submit fraudulent exit requests. They used it to seize 10 out of 12 validator keys for temporary majority control.

As a result, the hacker tricked the bridge into withdrawing roughly $2.3 million worth of assets, including Ethereum (ETH), SHIB, ROAR and KNINE.

Shortly after the exploit, K9 Finance, the official liquid staking solution of Shibarium, blacklisted the hacker’s wallet. This means the stolen 248 billion KNINE tokens became 100% unsellable.

K9 also offered its 5 ETH bounty just for the frozen KNINE, sent on-chain to the hacker’s address. The hacker ignored the offer and simply sat on the worthless KNINE pile.

Fast forward to Nov. 3, 2025, and K9 Finance increased its bounty offer to 20 ETH for the stolen KNINE tokens.

Yo, Shibarium bridge attacker, wake up—grab free cash before the offer expires this time and do something right. https://t.co/TRC4cSoDZe — Kaal (@kaaldhairya) November 4, 2025

Spotlighting the K9 Finance post, Dhairya urged the Shibarium Bridge hacker to take the 20 ETH and walk away like a white-hat hacker.

If the hacker gives in, K9 recovers its tokens, trust increases and the KNINE price rebounds.

Shibarium safety measures

Following the attack, the Shiba Inu developers have added key improvements to the bridge to bring enhanced security.

The Shiba Inu developers released a new version of the bridge that offers enhanced security and stronger loss prevention.

Specifically, the bridge now has a feature that blocks suspicious addresses. In this way, bad actors will be banned from exploiting the bridge.

In addition to this feature, there is now a seven-day withdrawal delay. This means that all BONE withdrawals will have a buffer before they are finalized. It is meant to ensure that security teams will have enough time to tackle any suspicious activity.