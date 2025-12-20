Shiba Inu X Account Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Adjustments, What's Left?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The crypto community was taken by surprise as the official Shiba Inu X account was without a gold checkmark on X.

The official Shiba Inu X account, which has 3.9 million followers, often tweeted about developments within and without the Shiba Inu ecosystem, although its recent tweets on tokens beyond the Shiba Inu ecosystem did not sit well with some in the Shiba Inu community.

Community feedback heard.



A few behind-the-scenes adjustments made - gold check reapplied, no affiliates.



Focus stays exactly where it belongs: $SHIB.



Onwards with the #ShibArmy. https://t.co/1rjWuwGxbv — Shib (@Shibtoken) December 19, 2025

With the SHIB community speculating what happened with the Shiba Inu X account, in a recent tweet, the administration of the X account revealed a few behind-the-scenes adjustments made.

Advertisement

What happened?

Shibarium participant K9 Finance stated in an earlier tweet that the affiliate verification badges tied to Shibtoken (the official Shiba Inu X account) Business Subscription were removed across the entire ecosystem on X. This included every connected project and account, including K9 Finance, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, Shib Metaverse, ShibariumNet (Shibarium X account), Bad Idea.

K9 Finance said it spoke directly with the SHIB account and LC, its administrator, who said the move was a cost-saving decision, not a signal of changing relationships or priorities.

The Shiba Inu X account commented on this, highlighting a few behind-the-scenes adjustments made, including a gold check reapplied and no affiliates. It added that its focus stays exactly where it belongs: on SHIB.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu weighs next move

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading up 1.12% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007471 as it weighs its next move in the market.

This week saw the launch of Shiba Inu perpetual style futures on Coinbase, offering further exposure to the SHIB token.

Shiba Inu reversed a five-day drop, rising sharply to a high of $0.00000765 on Friday. Next resistance targets for Shiba Inu lie at $0.00000863 and $0.0000114, while support is expected at $0.000007 if price declines.