    Shiba Inu X Account Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Adjustments, What's Left?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 20/12/2025 - 12:34
    The crypto community is taken aback by the new changes to the Shiba Inu official X account, but this is what happened.
    Shiba Inu X Account Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Adjustments, What's Left?
    Cover image via U.Today

    The crypto community was taken by surprise as the official Shiba Inu X account was without a gold checkmark on X.

    The official Shiba Inu X account, which has 3.9 million followers, often tweeted about developments within and without the Shiba Inu ecosystem, although its recent tweets on tokens beyond the Shiba Inu ecosystem did not sit well with some in the Shiba Inu community.

    With the SHIB community speculating what happened with the Shiba Inu X account, in a recent tweet, the administration of the X account revealed a few behind-the-scenes adjustments made.

    What happened?

    Shibarium participant K9 Finance stated in an earlier tweet that the affiliate verification badges tied to Shibtoken (the official Shiba Inu X account) Business Subscription were removed across the entire ecosystem on X. This included every connected project and account, including K9 Finance, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, Shib Metaverse, ShibariumNet (Shibarium X account), Bad Idea.

    K9 Finance said it spoke directly with the SHIB account and LC, its administrator, who said the move was a cost-saving decision, not a signal of changing relationships or priorities.

    The Shiba Inu X account commented on this, highlighting a few behind-the-scenes adjustments made, including a gold check reapplied and no affiliates. It added that its focus stays exactly where it belongs: on SHIB.

    Shiba Inu weighs next move

    At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading up 1.12% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007471 as it weighs its next move in the market.

    This week saw the launch of Shiba Inu perpetual style futures on Coinbase, offering further exposure to the SHIB token.

    Shiba Inu reversed a five-day drop, rising sharply to a high of $0.00000765 on Friday. Next resistance targets for Shiba Inu lie at $0.00000863 and $0.0000114, while support is expected at $0.000007 if price declines.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
