    Shiba Inu Whale Sends 50% of SHIB Stack to Binance After Holding for 2 Years

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 26/02/2026 - 14:35
    Unknown long-term Shiba Inu coin holder cuts exposure by 50% to remain flexible in "uncertain" 2026 for SHIB.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    As revealed by on-chain data from Arkham, an unknown whale operating the wallet “0xf2af…48420” transferred more than 24 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens today to the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. The figure itself is notable, but the context surrounding this transfer is even more important.

    The previous SHIB transactions from this wallet took place about a year ago and also involved transfers to Binance. At that time, however, the unknown trader sent slightly more than two billion tokens to the exchange. Those 2025 transactions also followed a year of inactivity. The wallet’s involvement with Shiba Inu began more than two years ago, when it accumulated tens of billions of SHIB from various unmarked wallets.

    Shiba Inu "middle class" holders cut exposure to SHIB

    An important detail in this story is that despite the current transfer of 24 billion SHIB, worth nearly $150,000, the wallet still holds 25.47 billion Shiba Inu tokens. In addition, its balance includes BNB, ETH and LINK, bringing the total portfolio value to around $459,000. 

    By crypto market standards, this is not a large sum and could be described as middle class. However, given the context of the recent transfer to Binance, the whale’s actions may reflect the sentiment of midtier Shiba Inu holders.

    Article image
    Wallet “0xf2af…48420” Activity with Shiba Inu (SHIB), Source: Arkham

    Considering SHIB’s unconvincing price performance, which has continued to decline since the start of 2026 and is down 11.43% at the time of writing, as well as the lack of clear growth drivers within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, it can be concluded that holders with multibillion SHIB balances currently prefer to reduce their positions. 

    As seen in this case, they are not exiting completely, but the volume of tokens being sent to exchanges, where they are likely being prepared for sale, remains significant.

    Whether SHIB will make this trader regret such a decision is not the question right now. What cannot be ignored is the clear intention of relatively large holders to remain flexible with their tokens, preparing both for a potential further decline in Shiba Inu’s price and keeping optionality in case of a possible rally in 2026.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
