Shiba Inu Web3 Exploration Highlights Five Potential Use Cases

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Wed, 18/02/2026 - 13:56
Five potential use cases named for possible Shiba Inu Web3 exploration.
In a Feb. 18 livestream, Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama revealed a new AI-powered relationship platform. The AI relationship platform will focus on translation and compatibility, a tool designed for couples to identify patterns, friction points and long-term compatibility risks before they escalate.

While this new project is a separate personal initiative from the Shiba Inu lead ambassador, it could have future use for SHIB ecosystem, especially in Web3 exploration.

Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, outlines five potential use cases, which include a DAO compatibility tool, allowing AI matching for cofounders, multisig partners, validators or DAO teams to reduce internal conflict before it escalates.

Second, it could serve as a token-gated premium layer, which will allow access to deeper AI insights using ecosystem tokens to create utility driven engagement. Third is reputation and social signal system, allowing compatibility and communication insights related to optional on-chain identity and strengthening coordination.

Fourth is its use as NFT or badge layer on Solana. A low-fee infrastructure could host collaboration or relationship milestone badges as social proof.

Lastly, as an AI mediator for ecosystem apps. The translator layer could be adapted into governance discussion tools or advanced user support systems.

Crucial warning issued

Shiba Inu SOU has gone live as part of efforts to restore users impacted by the Shibarium hack incident last September. SOU, a short form for "Shib owes you," is an on-chain NFT intended as a good-faith effort to support impacted Shibarium users with payouts, donations and occasional rewards.

As the Shiba Inu SOU takes off, Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, issues a crucial scam warning. In a tweet, Lucie alerted the Shiba Inu community that scammers are already running fake SOU portals.

There are already phishing links that mirror the official sites. Lucie highlighted these scams as those which intend to drain user wallets, warning users to only use the official portal.

"Verify contract addresses. Use a hardware wallet. Bookmark the real site. If something feels off, it probably is," Lucie stated.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
