Shiba Inu to Be Accepted by Carolina Hurricanes

News
Wed, 12/22/2021 - 19:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Canes have partnered with BitPay to enable cryptocurrency payments
Shiba Inu to Be Accepted by Carolina Hurricanes
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Carolina Hurricanes, a professional ice hockey team that is based in North Carolina, will accept crypto payments on their e-commerce platform in partnership with BitPay. Crypto-savvy Caniacs will be able to buy various merchandise items.      

A spokesperson for the team has confirmed to U.Today that Shiba Inu, the best-performing cryptocurrency of the year, will be among the available payment options.

BitPay added support for the hottest meme coin in early December, giving it a major adoption push.

The leading crypto payment processor also supports Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Wrapp Bitcoin, Ether and several stablecoins.

Carolina Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell excepts the addition of crypto payments to improve the shopping experience for Canes fans and make the team part of the crypto community:     

By partnering with BitPay, we are able to establish a presence in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market and provide our fans with increased payment flexibility.  

Despite not having any household names, the Hurricanes are currently the second best-performing team of the 2021–22 National Hockey League (NHL) season. With an Elo rating of 1576, it is behind only the Tampa Bay Lightning. They are now the third favorite to win the Stanley Cup.   

Related
"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu Coming to Movie Theater Giant AMC

Shiba Inu’s acceptance keeps gaining pace

As reported by U.Today, computer e-store Newegg added Shiba Inu as a payment option in early December.

Travala, a crypto-oriented travel company that supports over two million hotels around the world, also allowed its customers to pay with SHIB this month.

Movie theater behemoth AMC is on track to start accepting the white-hot cryptocurrency in early 2022.

#Shiba Inu #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 2021 Was Ripple's Strongest Year Ever Despite SEC Lawsuit, Says Brad Garlinghouse
12/22/2021 - 20:02
2021 Was Ripple's Strongest Year Ever Despite SEC Lawsuit, Says Brad Garlinghouse
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, XRP, DOGE, SHIB and SOL Price Analysis for December 22
12/22/2021 - 16:11
BTC, XRP, DOGE, SHIB and SOL Price Analysis for December 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Arsenal Club Fails at Advertising Crypto, Here’s How
12/22/2021 - 16:07
Arsenal Club Fails at Advertising Crypto, Here’s How
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan