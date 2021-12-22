Shiba Inu to Be Accepted by Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes, a professional ice hockey team that is based in North Carolina, will accept crypto payments on their e-commerce platform in partnership with BitPay. Crypto-savvy Caniacs will be able to buy various merchandise items.



A spokesperson for the team has confirmed to U.Today that Shiba Inu, the best-performing cryptocurrency of the year, will be among the available payment options.



BitPay added support for the hottest meme coin in early December, giving it a major adoption push.



The leading crypto payment processor also supports Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Wrapp Bitcoin, Ether and several stablecoins.



Carolina Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell excepts the addition of crypto payments to improve the shopping experience for Canes fans and make the team part of the crypto community:

By partnering with BitPay, we are able to establish a presence in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market and provide our fans with increased payment flexibility.

Despite not having any household names, the Hurricanes are currently the second best-performing team of the 2021–22 National Hockey League (NHL) season. With an Elo rating of 1576, it is behind only the Tampa Bay Lightning. They are now the third favorite to win the Stanley Cup.

Shiba Inu’s acceptance keeps gaining pace

As reported by U.Today, computer e-store Newegg added Shiba Inu as a payment option in early December.



Travala, a crypto-oriented travel company that supports over two million hotels around the world, also allowed its customers to pay with SHIB this month.



Movie theater behemoth AMC is on track to start accepting the white-hot cryptocurrency in early 2022.