    No Word on X From Shytoshi Kusama for Month, but SHIB Army Unfazed

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 3/09/2025 - 12:45
    Shiba Inu lead Kusama has been silent on social media since early August
    The mysterious Shiba Inu lead known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has published zero posts on his official X account.

    The last post came out Aug. 5, and it was dedicated to SHIB’s anniversary and elections designed to bring “full decentralization” to the Shiba Inu network. However, even though Kusama remains silent, the community does not seem to be worried about it. That’s probably because Kusama had already disappeared a few times earlier this year from public space, as he was busy working on Shibarium. But haters and fudders continue to attack both the SHIB team and Kusama in person.

    SHIB’s top executive, known as Lucie, has weighed in to defend Kusama.

    SHIB's exec defends Kusama from SHIB haters

    In a recent tweet, Lucie mentioned the upcoming reload of the LEASH token as the SHIB team plans to launch the second version of it. The problem, as Lucie described it, was that neither she nor 30,000 users were aware of the rebase mechanism in the LEASH contract.

    LEASH holders will soon receive new tokens in exchange for old ones. While announcing it, Lucie lambasted fudders and haters who have been attacking the SHIB team to promote their own tokens running on Shibarium.

    Lucie stated that they may continue to attack her or Shytoshi Kusama but she will not allow them to “scam and damage more investors.”

    “All these delistings, hacks, and scams you are responsible for will eventually be discovered,” Lucie added.

    3 out of 10 largest SHIB wallets revealed

    Addressing the SHIB army in another tweet, Lucie also spoke about the largest holders of Shiba Inu tokens — exchanges and retail holders, and their geolocation.

    According to Lucie, among the biggest SHIB holders are crypto exchanges — Binance, Robinhood and Crypto.com. They “hold tens of trillions of SHIB on behalf of millions of users.”

    As for retail holders, the majority of roughly 1.5 million individual SHIB wallets on Ethereum are based in the USA, Turkey, India, East Asia as well as Europe, Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu
