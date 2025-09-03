No Word on X From Shytoshi Kusama for Month, but SHIB Army Unfazed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The mysterious Shiba Inu lead known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has published zero posts on his official X account.

The last post came out Aug. 5, and it was dedicated to SHIB’s anniversary and elections designed to bring “full decentralization” to the Shiba Inu network. However, even though Kusama remains silent, the community does not seem to be worried about it. That’s probably because Kusama had already disappeared a few times earlier this year from public space, as he was busy working on Shibarium. But haters and fudders continue to attack both the SHIB team and Kusama in person.

SHIB’s top executive, known as Lucie, has weighed in to defend Kusama.

SHIB's exec defends Kusama from SHIB haters

In a recent tweet, Lucie mentioned the upcoming reload of the LEASH token as the SHIB team plans to launch the second version of it. The problem, as Lucie described it, was that neither she nor 30,000 users were aware of the rebase mechanism in the LEASH contract.

LEASH holders will soon receive new tokens in exchange for old ones. While announcing it, Lucie lambasted fudders and haters who have been attacking the SHIB team to promote their own tokens running on Shibarium.

Lucie stated that they may continue to attack her or Shytoshi Kusama but she will not allow them to “scam and damage more investors.”

“All these delistings, hacks, and scams you are responsible for will eventually be discovered,” Lucie added.

I don’t care when you attack me, Shytoshi, or the team but I won’t let you scam and damage more investors.



All these delistings, hacks, and scams you are responsible for will eventually be discovered. — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) September 3, 2025

3 out of 10 largest SHIB wallets revealed

Addressing the SHIB army in another tweet, Lucie also spoke about the largest holders of Shiba Inu tokens — exchanges and retail holders, and their geolocation.

According to Lucie, among the biggest SHIB holders are crypto exchanges — Binance, Robinhood and Crypto.com. They “hold tens of trillions of SHIB on behalf of millions of users.”

SHIB = Exchanges + People



•Exchanges: Major wallets like Robinhood, Binance, https://t.co/cHdxcXPUYV, and others hold tens of trillions of SHIB on behalf of millions of users. These exchange wallets make up several of the top-10 holders.



•People: Over 1.5 million individual… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) September 3, 2025

As for retail holders, the majority of roughly 1.5 million individual SHIB wallets on Ethereum are based in the USA, Turkey, India, East Asia as well as Europe, Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia.