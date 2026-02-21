AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu: Shibarium Recovery System Draws Questions After Participant Omission

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 21/02/2026 - 13:23
    Shiba Inu has launched a cryptographic proof for affected Shibarium users to own a claim, recorded permanently on the Ethereum blockchain.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu: Shibarium Recovery System Draws Questions After Participant Omission
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    This week, the SHIB team announced the launch of the much-awaited SOU (Shib Owes You), a good faith effort by the Shiba Inu ecosystem to assist impacted users of last September's Shibarium hack.

    Advertisement

    However, this initiative is drawing questions after K9 Finance alleged an omission from the Shib Owes You (SOU) NFT claim.

    KNINE claims to be the largest impacted community in the Shibarium hack and cited Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya's statement in a 2025 end-of-year message, hinting at a desire to make all affected users whole.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu Price Momentum Returns In New Uptrend, Is Ethereum (ETH) Stuck in the Mud? Bitcoin Isn't Giving Up on $70,000 Ripple Secures Major Partnership With Deutsche Bank, XRP Price Breaks Key Support, Binance’s CZ Reveals His Role In UAE’s Bitcoin Mining Milestone — Crypto News Digest

    The reason for K9 Finance exclusion has not been revealed at press time, however, K9 urges users affected by the Shibarium hack to contact the SHIB team.

    Advertisement

    K9 Finance's exclusion follows its decision to sunset all its Shibarium products later this February, but this has not yet been confirmed as a reason for its exclusion from the SOU system.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 01/11/2026 - 10:07
    'Shib Owes You': Shiba Inu Team Member Explains Shibarium Recovery Framework
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement

    In late January, K9 Finance announced that its DAO had approved an orderly and permanent sunset of all products deployed on Shibarium, effective Feb. 25, 2026, following the September bridge exploit.

    As part of these efforts, K9 sent a reminder this week to users to withdraw all their assets from Bonecrusher before the sunset date of Feb. 25, 2026.

    Warning issued 

    Shiba Inu SOU has gone live as part of efforts to restore users impacted by the Shibarium hack incident last September. The initiative will support impacted Shibarium users with payouts, donations and occasional rewards.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 06/20/2025 - 10:17
    Shiba Inu Exec Issues Crucial Warning Against X Scammers
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    SOU is a cryptographic proof that users own a claim, recorded permanently on the Ethereum blockchain.

    As the Shiba Inu SOU takes off, Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, issues a crucial scam warning about fake SOU portals.

    Lucie added that these scams intend to drain user wallets, warning users to only use the official portal.

    #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 12:23
    Quantum Computing Is Not Imminent Threat to Bitcoin: Bitfinex
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 12:06
    138,022,600,000 Shiba Inu Stall Demand as Price Fails to Recover
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Announces AUSTRAC Registration, Bolstering Security and Service for Australian Crypto Traders
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
    Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 13:23
    Shiba Inu: Shibarium Recovery System Draws Questions After Participant Omission
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 12:23
    Quantum Computing Is Not Imminent Threat to Bitcoin: Bitfinex
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 12:06
    138,022,600,000 Shiba Inu Stall Demand as Price Fails to Recover
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all