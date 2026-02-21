Shiba Inu: Shibarium Recovery System Draws Questions After Participant Omission

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

This week, the SHIB team announced the launch of the much-awaited SOU (Shib Owes You), a good faith effort by the Shiba Inu ecosystem to assist impacted users of last September's Shibarium hack.

However, this initiative is drawing questions after K9 Finance alleged an omission from the Shib Owes You (SOU) NFT claim.

KNINE claims to be the largest impacted community in the Shibarium hack and cited Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya's statement in a 2025 end-of-year message, hinting at a desire to make all affected users whole.

The reason for K9 Finance exclusion has not been revealed at press time, however, K9 urges users affected by the Shibarium hack to contact the SHIB team.

K9 Finance's exclusion follows its decision to sunset all its Shibarium products later this February, but this has not yet been confirmed as a reason for its exclusion from the SOU system.

In late January, K9 Finance announced that its DAO had approved an orderly and permanent sunset of all products deployed on Shibarium, effective Feb. 25, 2026, following the September bridge exploit.

As part of these efforts, K9 sent a reminder this week to users to withdraw all their assets from Bonecrusher before the sunset date of Feb. 25, 2026.

Warning issued

Shiba Inu SOU has gone live as part of efforts to restore users impacted by the Shibarium hack incident last September. The initiative will support impacted Shibarium users with payouts, donations and occasional rewards.

SOU is a cryptographic proof that users own a claim, recorded permanently on the Ethereum blockchain.

As the Shiba Inu SOU takes off, Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, issues a crucial scam warning about fake SOU portals.

Lucie added that these scams intend to drain user wallets, warning users to only use the official portal.