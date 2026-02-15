AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wakes Up With 17% Bounce After a 30% Monthly Decline

By Arman Shirinyan
Sun, 15/02/2026 - 11:59
Considering the bounce's nature it could be a start of a long-term recovery.
Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wakes Up With 17% Bounce After a 30% Monthly Decline
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Shiba Inu has finally recovered from a severe correction that wiped out about 30% of its market value over the course of a month. After months of consistent selling pressure, SHIB has reported a strong 17% recovery from recent lows, which may indicate to traders that sellers may have reached short-term exhaustion. 

Long-term picture remains bearish

The asset suffered structural damage as a result of the decline. Over the course of the previous month, SHIB continuously formed lower highs and lower lows while trading below its major moving averages, confirming a persistently bearish trend. 

Article image
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

Downward momentum was further accelerated by the breakdown from consolidation zones, which led to more liquidations and the forced exit of many short-term holders. The market became extremely defensive as a result, with traders generally anticipating more drops.

HOT Stories
Crypto Market Review: XRP Consolidates Amid Low Volatility, DOGE Struggles at $0.10, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Testing Key Support? U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu Price Rebounds, Ex-Ripple CTO Calls Bitcoin ‘Dead End’, Goldman Sachs Owns 14% of XRP ETF

The most recent action, though, raises the possibility of a change in the short-term dynamics. Price action indicates that SHIB is bouncing strongly following several tests of the $0.000006 support region. Increased trading volume during the recovery suggests that traders are once again participating, most likely as a result of short-position covering and dip buyers. 

Advertisement

You Might Also Like
Title news
Fri, 02/13/2026 - 15:43
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama to Reveal Independent Project on Valentine's Day
ByTomiwabold Olajide

The current zone becomes strategically significant for whales and larger holders. Possibilities for accumulation usually arise following a 30% correction, particularly if overall market conditions level off.

Are SHIB whales ready?

Before making bigger entries, whales frequently watch for indications of seller exhaustion, volume expansion on rebounds, and stabilization above psychological support levels. Perhaps the most recent rebound is the first sign that such a phase is about to start.   

Advertisement

Since SHIB is still trading below significant trend averages, the overall market structure has not completely turned bullish. Recovery rallies inside downtrends are prone to failure if follow-through purchases do not occur.

Regaining adjacent resistance zones and maintaining gains without an abrupt retracement presents SHIB with its next challenge. In the event that buyers are able to hold the current support and gradually raise the price, confidence may gradually return, allowing liquidity to return to the asset. If momentum is lost, on the other hand, another test of lows could occur.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 15, 2026 - 11:53
New XRPL Feature May Expand RLUSD Utility, XRP Ledger Validator Explains
ByTomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 15, 2026 - 11:40
Over 260,000 ETH Deposited to Binance in Short-Term Inflow Spike
ByGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 15, 2026 - 11:59
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wakes Up With 17% Bounce After a 30% Monthly Decline
Arman Shirinyan
News
Feb 15, 2026 - 11:53
New XRPL Feature May Expand RLUSD Utility, XRP Ledger Validator Explains
Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 15, 2026 - 11:40
Over 260,000 ETH Deposited to Binance in Short-Term Inflow Spike
Gamza Khanzadaev
Show all