    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unable to Break 26 EMA as Key Breakthrough Attempt Fails

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 26/02/2026 - 11:58
    Shiba Inu was unable to breakthrough properly as volumes stay on bears' side.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu is once again confronted with the 26-day exponential moving average (EMA), a technical barrier that has frequently characterized its price action over the previous few months.

    With lower highs and lower lows dominating the structure, the chart depicts a market that is still trapped in a larger downtrend, with recent attempts at recovery remaining feeble and fleeting.

    Shiba Inu's recovery attempt 

    SHIB is currently trading just below the 26 EMA, which serves as dynamic resistance rather than a recovery launchpad. A modest ascending structure was produced by the recent recovery from local lows, but it lacks significant momentum. Participation volume validates the reluctance.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Recent activity of about 374 billion SHIB indicates an attempt to raise the price, but given the asset's historical volume, this is not a particularly potent offensive move. Instead of a conviction-driven breakout, it appears to be more of a test.

    Technically speaking, the setup is brittle. The shorter EMAs are still positioned under the longer-term trend lines, meaning the market remains structurally bearish. There has been fresh selling pressure after each approach to the 26 EMA, indicating that traders are using rallies as exit points rather than accumulation areas.

    Additionally, the RSI is in a neutral area, indicating neither bullish strength nor oversold urgency — basically a market that is awaiting guidance.

    Consolidation is key 

    This paints an uncomfortable but clear picture for investors. The likelihood is that SHIB will continue to consolidate or see another leg lower unless it can clearly recover and hold above the 26 EMA with increasing volume.

