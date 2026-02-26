Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unable to Break 26 EMA as Key Breakthrough Attempt Fails

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu is once again confronted with the 26-day exponential moving average (EMA), a technical barrier that has frequently characterized its price action over the previous few months.

With lower highs and lower lows dominating the structure, the chart depicts a market that is still trapped in a larger downtrend, with recent attempts at recovery remaining feeble and fleeting.

Shiba Inu's recovery attempt

SHIB is currently trading just below the 26 EMA, which serves as dynamic resistance rather than a recovery launchpad. A modest ascending structure was produced by the recent recovery from local lows, but it lacks significant momentum. Participation volume validates the reluctance.

Recent activity of about 374 billion SHIB indicates an attempt to raise the price, but given the asset's historical volume, this is not a particularly potent offensive move. Instead of a conviction-driven breakout, it appears to be more of a test.

Advertisement

Technically speaking, the setup is brittle. The shorter EMAs are still positioned under the longer-term trend lines, meaning the market remains structurally bearish. There has been fresh selling pressure after each approach to the 26 EMA, indicating that traders are using rallies as exit points rather than accumulation areas.

Additionally, the RSI is in a neutral area, indicating neither bullish strength nor oversold urgency — basically a market that is awaiting guidance.

Consolidation is key

This paints an uncomfortable but clear picture for investors. The likelihood is that SHIB will continue to consolidate or see another leg lower unless it can clearly recover and hold above the 26 EMA with increasing volume.

Advertisement

If general market sentiment remains cautious, a weak rejection here might force the token back toward recent support zones. However, it is not impossible to have a successful break. The move might start a short squeeze and pave the way for the higher EMA cluster above if buyers are able to turn the 26 EMA into support. That result is not yet supported by the current volume profile, though.

Rather than an explosive recovery, investors should anticipate choppy movement in the real world. Though not with enough vigor, the market is making an effort. Although the 374 billion SHIB push is noteworthy, it appears to be a minor attempt to buck a much stronger trend for the time being.

SHIB is not in a confirmed turnaround phase; instead, it is in a defensive posture until greater participation shows up.