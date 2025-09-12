Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    2,600,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Massive Exchange Outflow

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 12/09/2025 - 8:46
    Shiba Inu saw enormous exchange outflow and might see even further leak away from exchanges
    Advertisement
    2,600,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Massive Exchange Outflow
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Over the past day, Shiba Inu has seen a significant change in investor behavior, as evidenced by on-chain data showing a 2.6 billion SHIB outflow from exchanges. Bulk token withdrawals from exchanges have historically lessened the pressure to sell right away and indicated that holders were transferring funds to private wallets for long-term holding or other purposes.

    Shiba Inu launch

    SHIB's price chart shows that it is currently consolidating after rising from the $0.0000120-$0.0000125 support region, trading at about $0.0000133. A clear breakout above short-term moving averages is evident in the price action, and SHIB recently crossed the 50-day EMA, which frequently serves as a launchpad for upward momentum. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The asset is still not overbought and has the potential to rise, as indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is neutral at about 59. The bullish trend is further reinforced by on-chain indicators. Although there was a slight increase in exchange netflow indicating some inflows, the decline in exchange reserves — which are still stable at 85 and 8 trillion SHIB — is the crucial factor. 

    HOT Stories
    Early Uber Investor: Stay Away from Saylor's Strategy as Far Away as Possible
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Massive $3 Test in 24 Hours, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Destroyed Bears at $0.000013, Bitcoin's (BTC) Key $150,000 Rally Chances
    'Mr. Wonderful' Now Focusing Only on BTC and ETH, Rejecting Other Coins
    XRP Bears Destroyed by 3,042% Liquidation Imbalance, 2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted, Crucial Dogecoin Price Warning Issued — Crypto News Digest

    SHIB flows away

    Large outflows coupled with a declining reserve usually reduce the number of coins available for spot selling, reducing the risk of a decline. In the past day, the number of transactions has increased by 1.22%, indicating a resurgence of network activity. The 2.5 billion SHIB exchange outflow from the top 10 tracked wallets supports the idea on the market that whales might be shifting their holdings in anticipation of future price increases. Exchanges may encounter a supply shortage for SHIB if outflows persist and inflows are slow, which would accelerate price increases. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 09/12/2025 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Massive $3 Test in 24 Hours, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Destroyed Bears at $0.000013, Bitcoin's (BTC) Key $150,000 Rally Chances
    ByArman Shirinyan

    This arrangement indicates to investors that SHIB may try a second retest of the $0.0000140-$0.0000150 resistance zone soon. But vigilance is still needed. Reversals of these outflow patterns, particularly abrupt exchange inflows, would probably signal a resurgence of selling pressure. In conclusion, the 2.6 billion SHIB outflow points to a positive short-term signal for Shiba Inu supporting its recovery trend and indicating that long-term holders and whales are getting ready for possible gains. In order to determine whether this move initiates a long-lasting rally, the coming days will be critical.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 6:08
    XRP ETF Listed by DTCC. What Does It Mean?
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 5:22
    Early Uber Investor: Stay Away from Saylor's Strategy as Far Away as Possible
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    GITEX NIGERIA puts a global spotlight on West Africa as government and global tech leaders back Nigeria's digital future
    Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
    DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 8:46
    2,600,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Massive Exchange Outflow
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 6:08
    XRP ETF Listed by DTCC. What Does It Mean?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 12, 2025 - 5:22
    Early Uber Investor: Stay Away from Saylor's Strategy as Far Away as Possible
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all