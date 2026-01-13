Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Spike: Highest Chance for Zero Removal in 2026

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After months of relentless downward pressure, Shiba Inu is showing signs of life, and the current price behavior is one of the more positive setups SHIB has printed in a long time. Buyers are still willing to defend these levels rather than allow the asset to bleed indefinitely, as evidenced by the recent spike that followed a clear bounce from a clearly defined local support zone.

Shiba Inu's volume spike

Technically speaking, SHIB experienced a notable increase in volume as it recovered from its local bottom. It matters. Typically, dead-cat bounces result in low participation, but this one did not. After regaining short-term moving averages, the price is currently trying to stabilize above them, which frequently serves as the initial stage of a more significant trend change.

The slope of the short- and midterm EMAs is flattening, indicating that downward momentum is losing control, even though the asset is still trading below its major long-term averages. This view is supported by momentum indicators. RSI has moved out of oversold territory and is currently holding in a neutral-to-bullish range, which is more common in the early stages of recovery than at the conclusion of a rally.

This suggests that the market has reset, but it does not imply that SHIB is prepared to moon tomorrow. The price is no longer reacting angrily to minor sell-offs, and the majority of weak hands have disappeared. If circumstances coincide, the prospect of a zero removal in 2026 is not unrealistic.

SHIB's zero removal path

Removing a zero for SHIB necessitates consistent demand rather than a single vertical candle. Higher lows forming following a protracted downtrend, decreasing sell volume and earlier improvements in on-chain behavior improves the odds in this situation. Momentum traders will pay attention once more if SHIB can keep rising above this recaptured support and eventually challenge the 50 EMA.

However, risks still exist. The bullish narrative would be refuted if the current support zone were not maintained, and SHIB would probably return to range-bound misery. Additionally, broader market conditions are important if Bitcoin chooses to make a significant decline. SHIB does not rise on its own.

SHIB is not yet in a parabolic phase, but it is also not in a free fall. The market structure is cleaner than it has been in months, the bounce off local support appears real and if this trend continues, 2026 zero removal will go from being a meme dream to a statistically likely result.