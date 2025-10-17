AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Drama: Adding Zero No Longer Threat, Deleting It Now Goal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 17/10/2025 - 14:24
    Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) eyes price drama as adding a zero is no longer a threat, and deleting it is the goal.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    For months, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price narrative was defensive — could the once-popular meme coin avoid adding another zero to its quote as multimonth market pressure pushed it closer to collapse territory? That was the game traders played every week: survival, not growth. 

    The latest turn happened last Friday, which is already dubbed a "Black Friday," flipping the narrative. The worst happened, and instead of fearing another decimal, SHIB watchers are again whispering about the dream scenario — deleting one.

    SHIB/USD by TradingView

    The Shiba Inu coin's price today sits at $0.00000972, just under the ten-thousandth mark. It slipped through the long-standing $0.00001178 support in early October and even printed a deep wick at $0.000006, when liquidity vanished for a moment. 

    The recovery back near $0.00000970 did not erase the damage, but it changed the tone: instead of bracing for a fresh zero, holders are asking if this base can become the launchpad for a breakout that finally takes one away.

    Exchange flows, in the meantime, whiplashed billions of tokens, suggesting that whales are still maneuvering aggressively rather than abandoning the SHIB ship. The holder count even edged up to 1,545,726 wallets, with transfers up 3.15% in 24 hours — not behavior you see in a dead market.

    Bottom line

    Deleting a zero will require SHIB to build volume above the recovered zone, keep whale supply off exchanges and amplify burn mechanics to chip away at circulation. 

    But the fact that the conversation is no longer about defending against collapse and is instead about attacking another decimal place shows that sentiment regarding SHIB right now is rather bearish.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
