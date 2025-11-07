Shiba Inu (SHIB): Price Bounces on 2024's Ultra-Support

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu has once again established itself in what can only be called its ultra-support zone. This is the same crucial level that served as the basis for the remarkable comeback observed in early 2024.

Shiba Inu under pressure

After momentarily falling below the critical $0.0000090 threshold, SHIB has slightly recovered and is currently trading close to $0.0000093. This price range has historically drawn buying pressure, indicating a possible turning point in market sentiment. The last time SHIB was in this range was during a strong multimonth rally in February 2024, which almost quadrupled its valuation.

However, the current situation is very different. While growing retail inflows and growing enthusiasm for meme coins helped fuel the 2024 bounce, the current climate is burdened by macro uncertainty, diminished liquidity and waning momentum throughout the larger cryptocurrency industry.

Are bears exhausted?

Technically speaking, the chart indicates that bearish exhaustion may be beginning as SHIB stabilizes just above this long-standing horizontal base, with the RSI hovering around 40. The 50-day, 100-day and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) are all still stacked above the current price, indicating that SHIB is firmly in a bearish phase.

Despite being noteworthy, the bounce has not yet broken any significant resistance levels; the first real test is currently at $0.0000105. It is a make-or-break situation for investors. If on-chain activity starts to improve and speculative sentiment returns, a persistent defense of the $0.0000090 level could serve as the foundation for a gradual recovery.

On the other hand, SHIB’s 2024 gains would be eliminated if there were a clear break below this floor, which would probably lead to a deeper retracement toward $0.000075.

SHIB’s recovery from its 2024 ultra-support may provide some breathing room for short-term traders. However, the larger trend is still brittle and susceptible to another leg down until the token regains higher ground above $0.000011.