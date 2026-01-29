AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price at Tip of Explosion: Bullish Triangle Formation

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 29/01/2026 - 11:19
    Shiba Inu could be ready for a volatility explosion sooner than many anticipate.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price at Tip of Explosion: Bullish Triangle Formation
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As Shiba Inu narrows into one of the tightest structures it has printed in months, the chart is approaching a decision point, and the price is presently trapped inside a symmetrical triangle, a traditional sign of a market storing energy before a directional move due to declining volatility, converging trendlines and contracting candle bodies.

    Shiba Inu moving sideways

    This is not random sideways action, because the triangle is forming following a long downward trend, which alters its interpretation and shifts expectations away from simple continuation selling. Instead of continuation selling, the structure suggests seller fatigue, where every push lower is weaker, buyers are getting involved earlier and the lows are rising, suggesting a slight shift even though the overhead pressure is still present.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The triangle's apex is very close, and when the price hits this compression point, liquidity drives expansion and prevents indecision, forcing participation from both sides of the market. Breakouts from structures this tight have traditionally expanded violently rather than drifting, because both sides are overleveraged and underhedged, creating conditions where hesitation cannot persist.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Will XRP Close out on $2? Ethereum (ETH) Back on Track, Big Bitcoin (BTC) Battle Ahead
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns Explode 2,807%, Ripple CEO Teases Big Reveal, Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Capitulate
    White House to Host Emergency Crypto Meeting: Details
    Breaking: Fidelity Lauching Ripple USD Competitor

    Where things get interesting

    The important level to keep an eye on is the upper triangle boundary near the short-term moving averages, and after a breakout above the 50 EMA, SHIB would immediately enter the resistance zone, which is the first real battlefield. If buyers clear that area with volume, the next magnet will be near the 100 EMA, which is consistent with the previous breakdown structure, and that zone could result in an expansion move of 8-12% if momentum increases.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/28/2026 - 12:01
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Delivers Ultra-Rare $0 Anomaly for Bulls, 429% Bitcoin Price Rise Everyone Forgot About, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Legendary February "Win Streak": What to Expect?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    On the down side, if there was no breakup, the bullish compression thesis would be disproved, and the recent local lows where there is no liquidity protection would likely be retested in a triangle breakdown, reversing the current optimistic bias. However, the structure currently favors upside because the market has stopped making aggressive lower lows, and RSI supports the narrative of compression.

    This is not a trend but rather a trigger zone, where waiting for confirmation is imperative, since entering inside the triangle is known as gambling and entering following a breakout is known as positioning.

    Advertisement

    The conclusion is simple: SHIB is not moving at this time, but it will shortly, and the chart is twisted, with the decision made at the tip of the triangle, where the subsequent expansion will dictate the short-term movement. 

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 9:47
    Here's How Much RLUSD Ripple Has in Reserve
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 9:41
    Ex-Ripple CTO Breaks His Silence on XRP's Origins With Unbelievable New Story
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    QXMP Labs Announces Activation of RWA Liquidity Architecture and $1.1 Trillion On-Chain Asset Registration
    The State of TRON H2 2025: Stablecoin Settlement at Scale Amid Rising Competition
    Toobit and LALIGA Celebrate Partnership with $1M Super Match Carnival
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 11:19
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price at Tip of Explosion: Bullish Triangle Formation
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 9:47
    Here's How Much RLUSD Ripple Has in Reserve
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 9:41
    Ex-Ripple CTO Breaks His Silence on XRP's Origins With Unbelievable New Story
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Interviews
    Jan 29, 2026 - 8:48
    $50 Million Fundraising, ChatGPT Competition and Decentralized AI: Major Interview With Gonka Founders David Liberman and Daniil Liberman
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 8:47
    Bitcoin Bloodbath: $347,000,000 Destroyed in 24 Hours as BTC Loses $90,000
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 11:19
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price at Tip of Explosion: Bullish Triangle Formation
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 9:47
    Here's How Much RLUSD Ripple Has in Reserve
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 9:41
    Ex-Ripple CTO Breaks His Silence on XRP's Origins With Unbelievable New Story
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all