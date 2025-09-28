Shiba Inu (SHIB): New Anti-Record, Exchange Reserves Going to Zero

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On-chain data indicates that balances of Shiba Inu have approached 998 million USD, representing a new low in terms of SHIB’s exchange reserves and a continuing downward trend. According to this ongoing decline, tokens are gradually moving away from centralized exchanges, which is a pattern that traditionally indicates less sell pressure and possible long-term accumulation.

SHIB price performance

In terms of price, SHIB is currently trading at $0.0000117, testing critical support within a symmetrical triangle structure, and just below its moving averages. The token has been declining after several attempts to break above $0.0000140, and the break from its short-term support now raises fears of additional declines. At 37, the RSI indicates oversold conditions, emphasizing the bearish sentiment while simultaneously providing space for a technical recovery.

The on-chain image tells the larger tale. Since early September, exchange reserves have been gradually depleting as prices have declined. Investors may be removing tokens from exchanges and moving them to decentralized wallets or cold storage, based on this decoupling. A lack of short-term active trading interest makes SHIB susceptible to low-volume volatility, even though it lessens the immediate selling pressure. Compared to the surges observed during rallies earlier in the year, trading volumes have stayed low.

No fresh demand

In the absence of fresh demand, the drop in exchange reserves may be the result of holders passively enduring market turbulence rather than actively building up. However, historically, strong recoveries after the return of buying pressure have frequently followed periods of low reserves. In order to prevent further declines toward $0.0000100, SHIB needs to stay above $0.0000110 going forward. To regain bullish momentum and exit the consolidation pattern that has characterized the previous months, a clear pushback above $0.0000130 would be necessary.

SHIB’s new anti-record in exchange reserves is a mixed signal: While less selling pressure points to long-term confidence, there is still a high chance of further price erosion in the absence of volume and a technical breakout.