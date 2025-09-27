Advertisement
    9,008,448 SHIB Burned in Days: Shiba Inu Metric Rockets 10,021%

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 27/09/2025 - 14:51
    Shiba Inu's total supply is now 589,247,697,064,597 SHIB tokens
    9,008,448 SHIB Burned in Days: Shiba Inu Metric Rockets 10,021%
    According to Shibburn, 7,082,219 SHIB have been burned in the last 24 hours, contributing to a 10,021.65% surge in daily burn rate.

    The over 7 million SHIB tokens burned in the last 24 hours added to a total of 9,008,448 SHIB tokens burned in the last seven days.

    According to Shibburn, 9,008,448 SHIB were burned in the last seven days, only producing a 122% increase in weekly burn rate.

    With the recent burns, Shiba Inu's total supply is now 589,247,697,064,597 SHIB out of an initial 1 quadrillion tokens.

    While Shiba Inu's burn rate has skyrocketed in the last 24 hours, the same cannot be said of Shiba Inu's price, which was trading down alongside the rest of the markets.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.0000118 and down 9% weekly.

    Bullish October?

    Shiba Inu has steadily declined since a high of $0.00001484 on Sept. 13. The price drop continued further to reach a low of $0.0000115 on Thursday before it slightly rebounded.

    So far, Shiba Inu is down 3.36% in September, a month usually mixed for its price action, while optimism remains for October. Historically, October has been one of the most reliably positive months for Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies, including SHIB, earning it the moniker "Uptober."

    The possibility of a Fed rate cut in October after a similar move by the central bank this month remains, which is positive for cryptocurrencies.

    In addition, a historical trend evident for Shiba Inu in the last two years is that of last-minute Q4 rallies. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself as Q4, 2025, progresses.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
