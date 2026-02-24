AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Invalidates Last Bullish Setup It Had in 2026

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 24/02/2026 - 9:13
    Shiba Inu's last bullish setup invalidated, which hints at the continuation of the potential downtrend.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Invalidates Last Bullish Setup It Had in 2026
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Add as a preferred source on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Because Shiba Inu broke below its most recent ascending trendline, it has taken yet another negative step and essentially invalidated the chart’s last significant bullish setup from 2026. The action demonstrates that sellers continue to maintain firm control over price action and that the short-term recovery attempt has failed. Following weeks of attempting to reach higher lows, SHIB has once more reverted to a structure characterized by consistent downward pressure and weakness.

    Last level that helped

    For the asset, the rising trendline served as a technical lifeline. It was the sole indication that buyers were trying to bring the price back to equilibrium following a protracted decline. In the past, each touch of that line produced slight rebounds, raising the possibility that a local base might develop. 

    But the recent collapse completely eliminates that narrative. An asset usually indicates bullish exhaustion and a return to bearish continuation when it loses an ascending support line after several tests.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Breaks Below Critical $63,000 Support Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Must Protect $1,885, Is XRP Close to Losing $1? Shiba Inu: Why Outlook Is Shifting
    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Price performance supports this opinion as well. SHIB is still in a downtrend, which act as layered resistance and slope downward. There have been brief attempts at recovery, and volume trends indicate that rallies are being sold rather than accumulated. The market lacks a clear technical structure that would support a rebound now that the trendline has been broken.

    Advertisement

    Absence of support levels

    The absence of clear nearby support levels is the most concerning aspect of the current configuration. Since the decline has already tested or disproved earlier reaction zones, the price is currently moving in comparatively open territory. Because traders have fewer historical reference points where buying pressure might naturally manifest, this practically raises the risk of an accelerated downside.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 02/22/2026 - 15:18
    Shiba Inu Issues Security Notice on Fake SOUs Amid Launch of Recovery System
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    It is necessary to shift expectations in the future to a more defensive perspective. Before any significant recovery can even be considered, SHIB will probably require a period of sideways consolidation in the absence of the rising trendline. The path of least resistance stays lower until the price recovers resistance zones that are higher or establishes a new base. If sentiment continues to decline, there may be a gradual decline or a more intense volatility move.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu has entered another uncertain phase, where caution reigns supreme, and a durable recovery may take longer than many market participants had expected, as indicated by the invalidation of the last bullish structure.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Feb 24, 2026 - 7:38
    Ethereum Founder Offloads 3,700 ETH In Just Three Days
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Concludes with Record 7,000+ Attendees, Strengthening Latin America’s Online Trading Landscape
    Digital Assets Week Returns to New York with Deutsche Bank
    Ending "Credit Invisibility": How the AESC Layer 1 Uses a "Credit Oracle" to Transform $12 Trillion of Agricultural Data into Credit Liquidity
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 24, 2026 - 9:13
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Invalidates Last Bullish Setup It Had in 2026
    Arman Shirinyan
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Feb 24, 2026 - 7:38
    Ethereum Founder Offloads 3,700 ETH In Just Three Days
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all