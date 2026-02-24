Shiba Inu (SHIB) Invalidates Last Bullish Setup It Had in 2026

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Because Shiba Inu broke below its most recent ascending trendline, it has taken yet another negative step and essentially invalidated the chart’s last significant bullish setup from 2026. The action demonstrates that sellers continue to maintain firm control over price action and that the short-term recovery attempt has failed. Following weeks of attempting to reach higher lows, SHIB has once more reverted to a structure characterized by consistent downward pressure and weakness.

Last level that helped

For the asset, the rising trendline served as a technical lifeline. It was the sole indication that buyers were trying to bring the price back to equilibrium following a protracted decline. In the past, each touch of that line produced slight rebounds, raising the possibility that a local base might develop.

But the recent collapse completely eliminates that narrative. An asset usually indicates bullish exhaustion and a return to bearish continuation when it loses an ascending support line after several tests.

Price performance supports this opinion as well. SHIB is still in a downtrend, which act as layered resistance and slope downward. There have been brief attempts at recovery, and volume trends indicate that rallies are being sold rather than accumulated. The market lacks a clear technical structure that would support a rebound now that the trendline has been broken.

Advertisement

Absence of support levels

The absence of clear nearby support levels is the most concerning aspect of the current configuration. Since the decline has already tested or disproved earlier reaction zones, the price is currently moving in comparatively open territory. Because traders have fewer historical reference points where buying pressure might naturally manifest, this practically raises the risk of an accelerated downside.

It is necessary to shift expectations in the future to a more defensive perspective. Before any significant recovery can even be considered, SHIB will probably require a period of sideways consolidation in the absence of the rising trendline. The path of least resistance stays lower until the price recovers resistance zones that are higher or establishes a new base. If sentiment continues to decline, there may be a gradual decline or a more intense volatility move.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu has entered another uncertain phase, where caution reigns supreme, and a durable recovery may take longer than many market participants had expected, as indicated by the invalidation of the last bullish structure.