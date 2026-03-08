AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has 500 Billion Left Until Historic Threshold Is Broken

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 8/03/2026 - 12:11
    The main reason for Shiba Inu's fall is the enormous supply on exchanges, which is finally declining.
    A crucial on-chain milestone that could have a big impact on Shiba Inu's market behavior is coming up. The total amount of SHIB held across trading platforms is currently close to 80 trillion tokens, according to exchange reserve data.

    Importance of this threshold

    This level has historically served as a significant structural threshold for the asset. Exchange balances are currently only marginally above that threshold, with about 500 billion SHIB remaining before the market might break below the long-standing barrier.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    At $0.0000053, SHIB is currently trading within the ongoing downtrend that has influenced the asset's performance for months. The token's price action is still poor, with it continuously setting lower highs and failing to recover important moving averages like the 26 EMA and the longer-term trend indicators. These technical indicators verify that the overall structure is still dominated by bearish pressure.

    Bessent Meets Bukele to Talk Crypto Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Hits First Bullish Setup in 2026, Bitcoin Must Get Comfortable in $70,000s, Was Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Neutralized?

    Investors may soon find it more crucial to monitor the exchange reserve metric, though. For many years, the 80 trillion SHIB level served as a sort of liquidity and psychological barrier. Large amounts of tokens that are still available on exchanges usually mean that a sizable portion of the supply is easily sold. Because any upward movement could result in immediate distribution, this supply overhang can stifle price growth.

    Reservers are not going anywhere

    The asset has remained problematic for Shiba Inu because reserves are still close to this historical level. The market is still burdened by the enormous amount of supply that is available, which restricts the capacity of bullish momentum to grow steadily.

    However, getting close to the threshold also creates an intriguing situation. More tokens may be leaving trading platforms and going into long-term storage if exchange reserves fall below 80 trillion SHIB. Investors who prefer to hold rather than sell during accumulation phases are frequently linked to such behavior.

