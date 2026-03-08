Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has 500 Billion Left Until Historic Threshold Is Broken

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A crucial on-chain milestone that could have a big impact on Shiba Inu's market behavior is coming up. The total amount of SHIB held across trading platforms is currently close to 80 trillion tokens, according to exchange reserve data.

Importance of this threshold

This level has historically served as a significant structural threshold for the asset. Exchange balances are currently only marginally above that threshold, with about 500 billion SHIB remaining before the market might break below the long-standing barrier.

At $0.0000053, SHIB is currently trading within the ongoing downtrend that has influenced the asset's performance for months. The token's price action is still poor, with it continuously setting lower highs and failing to recover important moving averages like the 26 EMA and the longer-term trend indicators. These technical indicators verify that the overall structure is still dominated by bearish pressure.

Investors may soon find it more crucial to monitor the exchange reserve metric, though. For many years, the 80 trillion SHIB level served as a sort of liquidity and psychological barrier. Large amounts of tokens that are still available on exchanges usually mean that a sizable portion of the supply is easily sold. Because any upward movement could result in immediate distribution, this supply overhang can stifle price growth.

Reservers are not going anywhere

The asset has remained problematic for Shiba Inu because reserves are still close to this historical level. The market is still burdened by the enormous amount of supply that is available, which restricts the capacity of bullish momentum to grow steadily.

However, getting close to the threshold also creates an intriguing situation. More tokens may be leaving trading platforms and going into long-term storage if exchange reserves fall below 80 trillion SHIB. Investors who prefer to hold rather than sell during accumulation phases are frequently linked to such behavior.

SHIB is currently caught between these two dynamics from a market standpoint. Although the reserve metric suggests a potential structural shift if supply on exchanges keeps declining, the chart is still technically bearish.

The most important thing for investors to keep an eye on is whether reserves eventually drop below the historic 80 trillion token threshold. This could lessen sell-side pressure and possibly pave the way for a more robust recovery. Until then, Shiba Inu is still limited by a significant amount of tradable supply that is sitting on exchanges as well as poor technical momentum.