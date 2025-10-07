AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gained 100,000,000,000, But In Wrong Place

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 7/10/2025 - 12:54
    Shiba Inu exchange reserves going through impressive surge that is not in asset's favor
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gained 100,000,000,000, But In Wrong Place
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Despite the recent impressive inflow of more than 100 billion tokens into Shiba Inu, the excitement is misplaced because the gains occurred in exchange reserves rather than holders' wallets.

    SHIB exchanges getting fatter

    CryptoQuant data indicates that SHIB's exchange reserves have increased significantly over the past week, reaching approximately 85.1 trillion tokens. A bearish indication, in the past, this kind of accumulation on exchanges has suggested that more tokens are being prepared for possible sale rather than long-term holding or staking.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This trend does not match the price chart's current activity well. Early in October, SHIB experienced a slight recovery, but it is still stuck in a long-term descending triangle pattern. The token's inability to overcome significant resistance levels, particularly the upper trendline of the triangle and the 100-day EMA, suggests a lack of bullish momentum.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: XRP Drops Out of Top 3
    Morning Crypto Report: $610 Million XRP Surprise by Ripple, Bitcoin (BTC) Smashes $126,000 Record, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces Survival Questions
    Nick Szabo: Ethereum’s Use Cases Don’t Translate Into ETH Value
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Delivers Legendary Price Pattern, Ethereum (ETH) Consolidates for $4,500, No $150,000 Bitcoin (BTC)?

    Selling pressure has resisted every attempt to break above the 100 EMA, indicating that supply, not demand, continues to dominate the market. This view is also supported by volume. The recent decline in trading activity indicates that speculative interest is waning.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu trapped

    SHIB's failure to break through the $0.0000135 level indicates that the asset is still trapped in a structurally bearish formation, with the price currently circling around $0.0000127. The possibility of additional declines is increased by the growing exchange reserves. A fresh wave of selling may be triggered if these tokens begin to be offloaded into the market, which would force SHIB toward the lower support level around $0.0000120 or even lower.

    SHIB would need a clear decline in exchange reserves, which would indicate investor accumulation, as well as a clear breakout above the 100 EMA and the descending resistance line for a reversal to take place.

    In summary, even though the number of SHIB tokens is increasing, this is occurring in the worst possible place. Shiba Inu's chances of a long-term recovery are still slim unless this trend changes quickly, as the rise in exchange-held supply indicates growing sell pressure.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 7, 2025 - 12:32
    Solana Volume Rockets 20%, Why Is SOL Price Lagging?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 7, 2025 - 12:27
    This Cardano Breakout May Become Biggest Story of October
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million; Staking and Exchange Demo Released
    Game On with the Gaming Giants: Global Games Show 2025 Unveils Exclusive Speaker Lineup
    Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Kicks Off with a Bang, Welcoming Finance Leaders from 100+ Countries
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 7, 2025 - 12:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gained 100,000,000,000, But In Wrong Place
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 7, 2025 - 12:32
    Solana Volume Rockets 20%, Why Is SOL Price Lagging?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 7, 2025 - 12:27
    This Cardano Breakout May Become Biggest Story of October
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all