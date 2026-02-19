Deutsche Bank to Integrate Ripple-Linked Tech to Modernize Finance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple Labs Inc. has scored another institutional win as a major traditional bank in Europe, and Deutsche Bank has revealed plans for associated infrastructure adoption. In an update shared by a developer in the community, who goes by Bird on X, Deutsche Bank has announced its willingness to onboard solutions powered by Ripple’s technologies.

Institutional momentum builds behind Ripple network

Notably, Deutsche Bank will use Ripple’s technology to modernize cross-border payments. It will also rely on Ripple infrastructure to settle transactions in seconds, as opposed to its longer-duration settlement system.

The move is likely to cut transaction costs by up to 30%. The development signals a major win for Ripple and XRP as it could give more exposure to the coin, depending on the arrangements between the two entities.

According to Bird, nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) are starting to lift, and with them, more banks could join in the institutional adoption of Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure. This suggests that conversations might already be on for more banks to integrate their system with Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure.

It is important to clarify that at this stage, Deutsche Bank is not adopting XRP. However, it is going to rely on Ripple’s software for faster messaging, payment routing and liquidity management. Ripple offers a faster and cheaper way of conducting cross-border payments, and Deutsche Bank is seeking to leverage this to improve its business operations.

The Deutsche Bank is likely going to integrate Distributed Ledger Technology, DLT-based payment rails and consider real-time liquidity for FX and cross-border flows. This will reduce operating costs and create savings for the bank.

Additionally, the bank will also build digital asset custody services for its clients and try to reduce banking frictions. The whole aim is to modernize the bank’s infrastructure and remain competitive in a financial world where blockchain technology is rapidly expanding.

Long-term ecosystem impact and RLUSD growth

The development remains bullish for XRP as institutional adoption of the Ripple infrastructure indirectly supports assets in the ecosystem.

As highlighted by Bird, "The banks are coming," and this could signal that in the near future, further agreements on the adoption of the ecosystem currency might be up for consideration.