AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Futures Activity Drops: Analyzing 129% Shift in Flow

By Arman Shirinyan
Thu, 19/02/2026 - 11:03
Shiba Inu sees a substantial drop in futures flow on the market, which is indicative of a serious shift among investors.
Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Futures Activity Drops: Analyzing 129% Shift in Flow
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Right now Shiba Inu is in a precarious stabilization phase, and price action is displaying more hesitancy than conviction. SHIB tried a brief recovery after a protracted decline, moving up a local ascending support line. The price is still below all significant moving averages and has failed to regain important resistance zones. While the market is no longer collapsing, it is also not exhibiting the momentum that would be expected of a real recovery.

Futures' flow changes

The most significant change is seen in the futures data, where there has been a shift of about 129% in the net futures flow over the past day, from neutral or slightly positive territory to clear net outflows. This essentially indicates that more money is exiting leveraged positions than entering them.

Article image
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

Instead of actively setting up for a directional move, traders are closing exposure. This drop in futures activity matters because meme coins like SHIB often rely heavily on speculative leverage to fuel volatility. Volatility also tends to decrease when futures flows stop. That reality is reflected in the chart: price swings have become more constrained, and responses to brief spikes are rapidly diminishing rather than developing into long-term patterns. Leverage is no longer enhancing price action, to put it briefly.

HOT Stories
Coinbase CEO Predicts Win-Win-Win Outcome in Market Structure Saga Crypto Market Review: Did Ethereum Just Prove $2,000 as Its New Bottom? Bitcoin's Trading Range is Squeezing, XRP Risks a Long-Term Stagnation

You Might Also Like
Title news
Tue, 02/17/2026 - 15:47
Litecoin, XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Appear in Active New Crypto ETF
ByGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement

However, the price impact is not disastrous right now. There is no guarantee that a drop in futures trading will result in significant downside pressure. Rather, it typically marks the start of a more subdued market phase. 

Existing market risks

When there is no significant risk of liquidation or aggressive long buildup, SHIB is less likely to generate sharp movements in either direction. For bulls, the issue is that lower futures inflows also restrict upside potential. New speculative involvement is typically needed for breakouts, and at the moment that fuel is lacking.

The current bounce could stall out if volume increases, or if the price recovers close resistance levels above the short-term moving averages. SHIB might stay trapped in a range of slow consolidation in the future. If the local trendline support holds, a modest recovery attempt could continue, but expectations should stay realistic.

Advertisement

The market may be entering a low-energy environment instead of getting ready for a huge rally, according to the futures flow shift. SHIB is currently less likely to initiate a significant trend reversal and more likely to veer sideways.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 19, 2026 - 10:49
Deutsche Bank to Integrate Ripple-Linked Tech to Modernize Finance
ByGodfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 10:15
Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin 4x by 2028, Offering Polymarket Bet
ByYuri Molchan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 11:03
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Futures Activity Drops: Analyzing 129% Shift in Flow
Arman Shirinyan
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 10:49
Deutsche Bank to Integrate Ripple-Linked Tech to Modernize Finance
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 10:15
Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin 4x by 2028, Offering Polymarket Bet
Yuri Molchan
Show all