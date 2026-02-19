Shiba Inu (SHIB) Futures Activity Drops: Analyzing 129% Shift in Flow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Right now Shiba Inu is in a precarious stabilization phase, and price action is displaying more hesitancy than conviction. SHIB tried a brief recovery after a protracted decline, moving up a local ascending support line. The price is still below all significant moving averages and has failed to regain important resistance zones. While the market is no longer collapsing, it is also not exhibiting the momentum that would be expected of a real recovery.

Futures' flow changes

The most significant change is seen in the futures data, where there has been a shift of about 129% in the net futures flow over the past day, from neutral or slightly positive territory to clear net outflows. This essentially indicates that more money is exiting leveraged positions than entering them.

Instead of actively setting up for a directional move, traders are closing exposure. This drop in futures activity matters because meme coins like SHIB often rely heavily on speculative leverage to fuel volatility. Volatility also tends to decrease when futures flows stop. That reality is reflected in the chart: price swings have become more constrained, and responses to brief spikes are rapidly diminishing rather than developing into long-term patterns. Leverage is no longer enhancing price action, to put it briefly.

However, the price impact is not disastrous right now. There is no guarantee that a drop in futures trading will result in significant downside pressure. Rather, it typically marks the start of a more subdued market phase.

Existing market risks

When there is no significant risk of liquidation or aggressive long buildup, SHIB is less likely to generate sharp movements in either direction. For bulls, the issue is that lower futures inflows also restrict upside potential. New speculative involvement is typically needed for breakouts, and at the moment that fuel is lacking.

The current bounce could stall out if volume increases, or if the price recovers close resistance levels above the short-term moving averages. SHIB might stay trapped in a range of slow consolidation in the future. If the local trendline support holds, a modest recovery attempt could continue, but expectations should stay realistic.

The market may be entering a low-energy environment instead of getting ready for a huge rally, according to the futures flow shift. SHIB is currently less likely to initiate a significant trend reversal and more likely to veer sideways.