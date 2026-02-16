Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exchange Netflow Hits Zero: Equilibrium Reached as Inflows Match Outflows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With on-chain data now suggesting possible equilibrium forming across exchanges, Shiba Inu is beginning to show early indications of stabilization following weeks of persistent selling pressure. The exchange netflow metric is getting close to zero, which indicates that SHIB token inflows and outflows are currently balancing each other out.

Shiba Inu trend shifts

SHIB has been in a recurring downward trend for the past month, with price action frequently falling short of sustained attempts at recovery. Lower highs and consistent selling pressure caused the token to drop to new local lows, which shook market confidence and prompted holders to transfer their holdings to exchanges, which is usually a sign of more selling.

The most recent price action, however, indicates that momentum might be shifting. SHIB is forming a short-term recovery structure on the chart after rising from recent lows. Volume has picked up slightly during rebounds, indicating that buyers are stepping back in at discounted levels. The asset is still positioned beneath longer-term moving averages, but price action has started to test short-term resistance levels, indicating that sellers are progressively losing ground.

Holders are not backing down

An important consideration in this case is the exchange netflow reaching equilibrium. When exchanges receive more tokens than are withdrawn, due to inflows exceeding outflows, this typically indicates that holders plan to sell, which feeds into bearish trends. Inflows are no longer exceeding outflows at this time, indicating that the strong sell-side pressure that was previously seen has subsided.

A renewed level of participation is also suggested by other metrics. The slight increases in active addresses and deposit activity indicate that traders are coming back as opportunities arise due to volatility. SHIB is not yet in a confirmed uptrend, and performance is still influenced by sentiment on the larger cryptocurrency market, so caution is still required.

If buyers keep up their momentum and exchange rates keep leveling off, SHIB may continue to rise toward adjacent resistance levels. Failure to maintain current levels, however, might result in more consolidation before a significant breakout takes place. Exchange equilibrium, for the time being, indicates a market pause and may serve as the basis for SHIB's next course of action.