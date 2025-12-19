Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ends 2025 With -37.3% in Q4: Will January Do a Bullish Job?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 19/12/2025 - 14:32
    Popular meme coin Shiba Inu nears January 2026 after 10 red months in 2025, with $0.00000678 as the floor - hold it and a rebound can breathe, lose it and the year’s sell-off will stay in control.
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ends 2025 With -37.3% in Q4: Will January Do a Bullish Job?
    Whether Shiba Inu (SHIB) is worth holding into January 2026 comes down to one thing: the market is forcing a decision at the lowest part of the year, and the calendar data by CryptoRank shows how hard it has been to get paid for patience with the popular meme coin in 2025.

    If one chooses to tell the truth, the monthly scorecard for SHIB is ugly, but specific. In 2025, the Shiba Inu coin printed red in 10 out of 12 months, with only April and July landing green, while Q4 alone stacked October with -15.2%, November at -16.2% and December with -11.6%. The quarterly table confirms the bias without mercy, and that is not a "one bad week" story for SHIB; it is a year where rallies kept failing and sellers kept winning.

    Source: CryptoRank

    The price of the Shiba Inu coin matches the historical math. On the SHIB/USDT chart, it is sitting around $0.00000745, right at the line between "tired sellers" and "another leg down" because once that floor breaks, there is no recent structure left to pretend this is a harmless pullback.

    Can January do right thing for SHIB coin?

    What makes January trading relevant is that SHIB has a history of violent month-to-month flips in other years, including 2024’s +41.3% in February and +145.2% in March, and even 2023’s +46.2% in January. 

    So, the hold case is simple: defend $0.00000678, reclaim $0.000008, then force the market to deal with $0.000009 as the next supply zone. The sell case is also simple: lose $0.00000678, and 2025 stays the dominant script into the first month of 2026.

