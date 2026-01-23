AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Return to 2025: Is it the Biggest Comeback?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 23/01/2026 - 12:23
    Shiba Inu's chances to come back to 2025's bullish stage are more than a possibility.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Return to 2025: Is it the Biggest Comeback?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu is discreetly establishing a structure that appears to be much more beneficial than the price action alone would indicate. SHIB has stabilized close to a long-term support zone following months of relentless downside pressure, and it is no longer losing momentum at the rate observed in late 2025. 

    Shiba Inu stabilizes

    The technical and structural context indicates a gradual transition rather than an ongoing decline despite the market's continued skepticism. SHIB is no longer acting like an asset in free fall from a trend standpoint. Even though buyers are not yet aggressive enough to force a breakout, the daily chart's series of higher lows shows that sellers are losing control. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Early-stage uptrends typically exhibit compressed volatility, shallow pullbacks and a slow change in the market's equilibrium. Participation is the issue, not direction. The true story is revealed through volume. Instead of long-term accumulation, each bounce is fueled by brief intense capital bursts. Short rallies are produced by these rapid injections, but they quickly fade, trapping the price in a narrow range.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin to the Moon? $1.10 DOGE Price Scenario Revealed, Solana Phone Coin Explodes 400%, $1.37 Billion in XRP Risk Flooding Market
    Turkish Banking Giant Extends Ripple Partnership
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP Prints Double Bottom, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Available, Bitcoin (BTC) 'Now or Never' Price Moment
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Snatches Major Partnership in $5 Trillion Pool, XRP Defies Death Sentence, Shiba Inu Avoids BTC Selling Pressure

    To put it another way, traders are experimenting rather than making a long-term commitment. SHIB continues to gain strengh from a speculative holder base and a supply structure that prevents panic-selling at present levels. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/22/2026 - 14:38
    15,000,000,000 SHIB in Three Hours: Indian Shiba Inu Billionaire Sparks New Meme Coin Mystery
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The lack of existing long-term participants contributes to the increasing shallowness of downside moves. However, stability by itself does not result in recoveries. The market needs steady volume growth, the kind that occurs over weeks rather than hours if SHIB is to return to 2025 levels.

    Shiba Inu just need a push

    Follow-through is what investors need to focus on right now. A persistent push above short-term resistance bolstered by increasing volume would demonstrate that the uptrend is active rather than merely structural. Without that fuel, SHIB runs the risk of continuing to be stuck in a slow grind, where optimism is constantly being outpaced and depleted. SHIB is not weak at this point, but rather underpowered. 

    Advertisement

    The groundwork for a recovery is in place, but the comeback narrative will remain theoretical unless capital flows change from rapid speculative bursts to steady accumulation. The market's willingness to commit at last will determine the next stage more than hype.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 12:32
    $3,000,000,000,000 in Danger: Crypto Market Cap Takes Strong Hit
    ByArman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 23, 2026 - 12:29
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin to the Moon? $1.10 DOGE Price Scenario Revealed, Solana Phone Coin Explodes 400%, $1.37 Billion in XRP Risk Flooding Market
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 12:32
    $3,000,000,000,000 in Danger: Crypto Market Cap Takes Strong Hit
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 23, 2026 - 12:29
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin to the Moon? $1.10 DOGE Price Scenario Revealed, Solana Phone Coin Explodes 400%, $1.37 Billion in XRP Risk Flooding Market
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 12:23
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Return to 2025: Is it the Biggest Comeback?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 10:19
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Not Worried About Bitcoin Price, Here's Why
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 10:12
    10,000,000 RLUSD Minted on XRP Ledger: Details
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 12:32
    $3,000,000,000,000 in Danger: Crypto Market Cap Takes Strong Hit
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Jan 23, 2026 - 12:29
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin to the Moon? $1.10 DOGE Price Scenario Revealed, Solana Phone Coin Explodes 400%, $1.37 Billion in XRP Risk Flooding Market
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 12:23
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Return to 2025: Is it the Biggest Comeback?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all