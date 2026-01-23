Shiba Inu (SHIB) Can Return to 2025: Is it the Biggest Comeback?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu is discreetly establishing a structure that appears to be much more beneficial than the price action alone would indicate. SHIB has stabilized close to a long-term support zone following months of relentless downside pressure, and it is no longer losing momentum at the rate observed in late 2025.

Shiba Inu stabilizes

The technical and structural context indicates a gradual transition rather than an ongoing decline despite the market's continued skepticism. SHIB is no longer acting like an asset in free fall from a trend standpoint. Even though buyers are not yet aggressive enough to force a breakout, the daily chart's series of higher lows shows that sellers are losing control.

Early-stage uptrends typically exhibit compressed volatility, shallow pullbacks and a slow change in the market's equilibrium. Participation is the issue, not direction. The true story is revealed through volume. Instead of long-term accumulation, each bounce is fueled by brief intense capital bursts. Short rallies are produced by these rapid injections, but they quickly fade, trapping the price in a narrow range.

To put it another way, traders are experimenting rather than making a long-term commitment. SHIB continues to gain strengh from a speculative holder base and a supply structure that prevents panic-selling at present levels.

Advertisement

The lack of existing long-term participants contributes to the increasing shallowness of downside moves. However, stability by itself does not result in recoveries. The market needs steady volume growth, the kind that occurs over weeks rather than hours if SHIB is to return to 2025 levels.

Shiba Inu just need a push

Follow-through is what investors need to focus on right now. A persistent push above short-term resistance bolstered by increasing volume would demonstrate that the uptrend is active rather than merely structural. Without that fuel, SHIB runs the risk of continuing to be stuck in a slow grind, where optimism is constantly being outpaced and depleted. SHIB is not weak at this point, but rather underpowered.

Advertisement

The groundwork for a recovery is in place, but the comeback narrative will remain theoretical unless capital flows change from rapid speculative bursts to steady accumulation. The market's willingness to commit at last will determine the next stage more than hype.