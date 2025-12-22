Shiba Inu Price Eyes Breakout Ahead of Hourly Golden Cross Setup

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing signs of recovery as the meme coin appears set to complete a golden cross formation on its hourly chart. Shiba Inu’s 9-day and 26-day moving averages are on the verge of converging, a signal of a possible rally in the making.

Can Shiba Inu golden cross setup potential upside?

Notably, a golden cross forms when the short-term moving average rises above the long-term moving average.

Currently, Shiba Inu is poised for a golden cross flip-over at $0.000007271, which could serve as a critical price point for SHIB.

As of press time, Shiba Inu was changing hands at $0.000007328, which represents a 0.38% increase in the last 24 hours.

This is a rebound from its earlier decline and bearish momentum. The meme coin has been facing intense pressure as volatility continues to sink the price further below the $0.00001 level.

At the start of December, Shiba Inu posted its first golden cross , sparking anticipation of further rallies. However, market volatility has prevented a sustained rebound, and this has caused some investors to stay away from transacting the meme coin.

CoinMarketCap data shows that there has been a 33.47% spike to $93.52 million within this period. If the increased engagement lingers, it could mean that the cautious attitude toward the bearish outlook is fading.

SHIB burn efforts fall short amid sell pressure

Shiba Inu’s attempt to stabilize the price of the meme coin has not yielded success. Notably, the ecosystem’s deflationary burn mechanism, which helps regulate circulating supply, remains insufficient to pull off a rebound.

Recently, many SHIB tokens have been sent to dead wallets to manage supply, but the burn activity has remained largely inconsistent.

Meanwhile, as U.Today reported, Shiba Inu appears to have larger challenges and might not sustain a bullish run . This is due to the massive sell-off that has plagued the meme coin, which has overwhelmed SHIB bulls.

Every rebound is met with a sell-off from investors looking to cut their losses on the ongoing bear market.

It might take a while, possibly sometime in 2026, for Shiba Inu to post a major comeback, unless a great shift like the current golden cross is able to spark a resurgence.