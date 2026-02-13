AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu Open Interest Surges Against Bitcoin and XRP

By Caroline Amosun
Fri, 13/02/2026 - 14:47
Shiba Inu moves against broad futures market trend that saw Bitcoin, XRP and other leading cryptocurrencies record notable declines in open interest.
Advertisement
Shiba Inu Open Interest Surges Against Bitcoin and XRP
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The crypto market is still struggling to recover from the prolonged volatility seen over the past few weeks, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) has continued to trade in red territory, showing mild losses over the last day.

Advertisement

Despite negative price movements, Shiba Inu traders have locked in 10.16 trillion SHIB tokens worth $64.05 million as investors begin to place more bets on the Shiba Inu futures market. 

While momentum has been weak, rising interest from Shiba Inu futures traders have seen the asset show a decent increase of 2.56% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinGlass.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: Binance Lists New XRP Pair, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Maintains Top 10 Spot as 'Bitcoin Without Saylor,' Cardano's Hoskinson Sets 3 'Anti-Cynicism' Criteria for New Projects Ripple CEO Dubs New CFTC Committee 'Olympics Crypto Roster'

Shiba Inu flips Bitcoin and XRP

While the mild surge in Shiba Inu’s open interest suggests that investors are gradually regaining interest in the asset, the metric comes as a surprise as other leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and XRP⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, have only recorded notable declines in open interest over the same period.

Advertisement

While Bitcoin and XRP futures traders appear to be lagging as they have held back on their bets amid looming uncertainties, they have recorded 4.29% and 2.35% in open interest, respectively.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Fri, 02/13/2026 - 08:43
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outlook: Indicators Signal Potential Choppy Phase
ByArman Shirinyan

Nonetheless, it is quite interesting to note that the open interest surge has also moved its trading price, which has remained steady in red territory for the past few weeks.

Advertisement

Although the Shiba Inu trading price has failed to show any sign of recovery, the brief increase in its open interest has sparked discussion across the crypto community about its potential to regain over the weekend.

While Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.000006111 with a price decrease of 0.58% over the last 24 hours, the positive futures activity suggests that the price might see a potential resurgence if the momentum persists.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Bitcoin #XRP
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 13, 2026 - 14:43
Binance France CEO Targeted in Attempted Home Invasion
ByAlex Dovbnya
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 14:33
Ethereum Hacker Moves Stolen ETH After Two Years in Dormancy
ByGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 14:47
Shiba Inu Open Interest Surges Against Bitcoin and XRP
Caroline Amosun
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 14:43
Binance France CEO Targeted in Attempted Home Invasion
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 14:33
Ethereum Hacker Moves Stolen ETH After Two Years in Dormancy
Godfrey Benjamin
Show all