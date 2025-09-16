Shiba Inu on Verge of Losing $0.000013 Now: 0% Growth

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With its price circling $0.000013, a crucial psychological and technical level, Shiba Inu has come to a standstill. Investors have been unsure of SHIB's next significant move, as it has been consolidating within a symmetrical triangle for weeks. Since growth has now essentially stopped at 0%, the market is at a turning point that could decide whether SHIB rises or falls again.

Pricing and performance

The daily chart demonstrates SHIB's repeated inability to maintain momentum above the 200-day EMA, which has served as a recurrent obstacle since the beginning of 2025. The token made another brief attempt to rise earlier this month, but it was rejected close to $0.000015. Since then, SHIB has retreated toward its clustered support levels, particularly the 100-day EMA ($0.0000127) and the 50-day EMA ($0.0000129). Since these supports are stacked close to $0.000013, SHIB would be vulnerable to more intense downward pressure if this area were to lose.

With a reading of 51, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates a neutral position with little to no buying or selling momentum. The sharp decline in volume, however, indicates that traders are holding off on taking on new positions until they have confirmation.

What to anticipate?

In the event that $0.000013 holds, a bounce here might keep SHIB inside its symmetrical triangle, enabling a subsequent attempt to break the resistance at $0.0000145 and ultimately $0.000016. Such a move would require sustained accumulation and larger crypto inflows.

If $0.000013 breaks, SHIB would probably move toward $0.0000120 if it decisively fell below this level. Further declines could be possible at $0.0000100, a crucial psychological floor. A breakdown of this kind would render the current consolidation pattern invalid and shift sentiment in a bearish direction.

SHIB's next few weeks will be crucial. Months of a sluggish recovery could be erased if the triangle formation resolves downward in the absence of fresh buying activity. In contrast, SHIB may resume its upward trend if bulls are able to protect $0.000013 and initiate a breakout above the long-term EMA resistance.

Right now, the tokens' future depends on the shaky $0.000013 support. If it is lost, the comeback story could fall into yet another protracted decline.