Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu on Verge of Losing $0.000013 Now: 0% Growth

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 16/09/2025 - 8:39
    Shiba Inu's market activity is not that impressive, but things might change in next few months
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu on Verge of Losing $0.000013 Now: 0% Growth
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    With its price circling $0.000013, a crucial psychological and technical level, Shiba Inu has come to a standstill. Investors have been unsure of SHIB's next significant move, as it has been consolidating within a symmetrical triangle for weeks. Since growth has now essentially stopped at 0%, the market is at a turning point that could decide whether SHIB rises or falls again.

    Pricing and performance

    The daily chart demonstrates SHIB's repeated inability to maintain momentum above the 200-day EMA, which has served as a recurrent obstacle since the beginning of 2025. The token made another brief attempt to rise earlier this month, but it was rejected close to $0.000015. Since then, SHIB has retreated toward its clustered support levels, particularly the 100-day EMA ($0.0000127) and the 50-day EMA ($0.0000129). Since these supports are stacked close to $0.000013, SHIB would be vulnerable to more intense downward pressure if this area were to lose.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    With a reading of 51, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates a neutral position with little to no buying or selling momentum. The sharp decline in volume, however, indicates that traders are holding off on taking on new positions until they have confirmation.

    HOT Stories
    XRP ETF Launch to Test Investor Demand
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Teases DC Appearance
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Needs One Push for $150,000, XRP Lost $3 Again, Dogecoin (DOGE) Biggest $0.30 Crash From July
    XRP Price Sees New Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Crashes 70% in Key Metric, Dogecoin On Verge of Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

    What to anticipate?

    In the event that $0.000013 holds, a bounce here might keep SHIB inside its symmetrical triangle, enabling a subsequent attempt to break the resistance at $0.0000145 and ultimately $0.000016. Such a move would require sustained accumulation and larger crypto inflows.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/16/2025 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Needs One Push for $150,000, XRP Lost $3 Again, Dogecoin (DOGE) Biggest $0.30 Crash From July
    ByArman Shirinyan

    If $0.000013 breaks, SHIB would probably move toward $0.0000120 if it decisively fell below this level. Further declines could be possible at $0.0000100, a crucial psychological floor. A breakdown of this kind would render the current consolidation pattern invalid and shift sentiment in a bearish direction.

    SHIB's next few weeks will be crucial. Months of a sluggish recovery could be erased if the triangle formation resolves downward in the absence of fresh buying activity. In contrast, SHIB may resume its upward trend if bulls are able to protect $0.000013 and initiate a breakout above the long-term EMA resistance.

    Right now, the tokens' future depends on the shaky $0.000013 support. If it is lost, the comeback story could fall into yet another protracted decline.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 8:35
    XRP Hit by 710% Liquidation Imbalance in Just 24 Hours
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 7:56
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Teases 'End the Fed' Documentary, and Here Comes Bitcoin
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 8:39
    Shiba Inu on Verge of Losing $0.000013 Now: 0% Growth
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 8:35
    XRP Hit by 710% Liquidation Imbalance in Just 24 Hours
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 16, 2025 - 7:56
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Teases 'End the Fed' Documentary, and Here Comes Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all