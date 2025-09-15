Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Price Crash: Crucial Support Now Tested

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 15/09/2025 - 14:47
    Shiba Inu fell after reaching high of $0.00001484
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Crash: Crucial Support Now Tested
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu has faced sharp declines in the last 48 hours, with a crucial support now being tested.

    Advertisement

    SHIB fell by the most in three weeks: on Sunday, Shiba Inu closed the session with a 4.2% drop, hitting a low of $0.00001369. The sell-off worsened early Monday, with Shiba Inu reporting losses of 4.82% according to CoinMarketCap, reaching an intraday low of $0.00001297.

    Shiba Inu had attained a high of $0.00001484 after rising for seven consecutive days in a row since Sept. 6. Taken from this high, Shiba Inu has fallen 13% within two days, and the drop now tests the key support at the daily SMA 200.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: PayPal's New P2P Feature Goes Live, BTC and ETH Support Coming Soon
    Are Billionaires Destroying Social Media? Ethereum's Buterin Weighs In
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB): Massive Fakeout Ends $0.00002 Rally, Ethereum's (ETH) Dangerous Pattern at $4,800
    XRP Price Runs Out of Chances Against Bitcoin, Ripple Issues 5-Year Tokenization Prediction, Dogecoin Confirms Golden Cross — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Shiba Inu's price drop comes as the broader market traded down early Monday in reaction to macroeconomic concerns and profit taking. A total of $425 million has been liquidated across various crypto assets in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/08/2025 - 16:08
    Shiba Inu Recovery Tricks Eye: Yearly Losses Still Dominate
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Meme coins were among the hardest hit: Dogecoin was down 7.91% in the last 24 hours, and PEPE and Bonk reported losses of nearly 7% as well. Shibarium gas token BONE was down 4.19% following a Shibarium bridge incident over the weekend, which resulted in a $2.4 million token loss.

    SHIB tests crucial support

    Shiba Inu extended its drop from its Sept. 13 high of $0.00001484 into the second day to a low of $0.00001297, and in the process, tested support at the daily SMA 200 at $0.00001298.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/15/2025 - 08:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero: Ugly Price Reversal
    ByArman Shirinyan

    In the coming sessions, it will be seen if Shiba Inu will perform a successful test of support at this key level and hold above it. If this is achieved, Shiba Inu might attempt a return above $0.000013, before the $0.000014 and $0.00001484 highs.

    On the other hand, if the recent drop intensifies, Shiba Inu would test the support next at $0.00001279, which coincides with the daily SMA 50 ahead of $0.00001181.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 14:40
    Bitcoin Trader Peter Brandt Gives Rare Tesla (TSLA) Price Update
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Sep 15, 2025 - 14:34
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 15
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 14:47
    SHIB Price Crash: Crucial Support Now Tested
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 14:40
    Bitcoin Trader Peter Brandt Gives Rare Tesla (TSLA) Price Update
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 15, 2025 - 14:34
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 15
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all