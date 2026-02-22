AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu Issues Security Notice on Fake SOUs Amid Launch of Recovery System

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 22/02/2026 - 15:18
    Shiba Inu has warned of scam attempts intending to steal user funds from wallets.
    Shiba Inu Issues Security Notice on Fake SOUs Amid Launch of Recovery System
    Susbarium Shibarium Trustwatch, a Shiba Inu-focused X account dedicated to uncovering scams, has issued a security notice regarding the newly-launched SOU NFT.

    In the week just concluded, the Shiba Inu team announced the launch of the much-awaited SOU (Shib Owes You), a good faith effort by the Shiba Inu ecosystem to assist impacted users of last September's Shibarium hack.

    Susbarium stated that it was aware of multiple scam attempts involving the SOU NFT. This comes as bad actors seek to leverage the opportunities presented by the SOU and steal user funds.

    Shiba Inu SOU marks part of efforts to restore users impacted by the Shibarium hack incident last September. The initiative will support impacted Shibarium users with payouts, donations and occasional rewards.

    Given the nature of the SOU, it is not unusual for bad actors to seek to scam unsuspecting users, hence Susbarium has issued a security notice.

    Susbarium reminds the SHIB community that the SOU NFT will never be airdropped to users' wallets. Those eligible to claim, they can only do so through the official SHIB website.

    Fake SOU portals flagged

    This advisory comes as Shiba Inu team member Lucie alerted the Shiba Inu community that scammers are already running fake SOU portals, with phishing links already mirroring the official sites.

    Lucie highlighted these scams to drain user wallets, warning users to only use the official portal.

    In light of this, Susbarium urges the Shiba Inu community not to interact with shared, shortened or copied links and not to click on them. This is because scammers often create fake websites that look identical to the real one in order to steal funds.

    In another point, the Shiba Inu community is urged to always type the official SHIB address directly in their browser and verify they are on the correct domain before connecting their wallets. In a final and most important measure, they should never disclose their private keys or seed phrase to anyone under any circumstances.

