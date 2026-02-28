AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Inflows Hit +531 Billion Increase That Pushes Risks Above Safe Threshold

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 28/02/2026 - 3:00
    Shiba Inu exchanges seeing substantial growth in market activity, with half a trillion tokens flowing in.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Inflows Hit +531 Billion Increase That Pushes Risks Above Safe Threshold
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    With a sharp spike in exchange inflows indicating renewed sell-side activity across the market, Shiba Inu is clearly under pressure going into the weekend. More than 531 billion SHIB were moved to exchanges in less than a day, according to the most recent on-chain data. This increase significantly alters short-term market conditions and increases the likelihood of further downside volatility.

    Shiba Inu remains stuck

    Technically speaking, SHIB is still stuck in a recurring downward trend. The fact that price action is still trading below significant moving averages, such as the 26 EMA and the longer-term trend indicators, indicates that bearish control has not yet eroded. 

    Smaller consolidation structures have frequently been formed in attempts to stabilize, but each breakout attempt has been unsuccessful due to a lack of momentum and low buyer conviction.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's $70,000 Guarded Like Treasure, Will Shiba Inu Have Bullish March? Ethereum Breaks Above 100-Day Threshold XRP Volume Rises 212%, Bitcoin ETFs Back in Demand With $506 Million, Dogecoin Price Reclaims $0.10 — U.Today Crypto Digest
    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Another level of worry is raised by the spike in exchange inflows. Large inflows typically occur before stronger selling pressure because tokens moved to exchanges are instantly available for liquidation. With volumes pushing well above recent averages, the inflow chart clearly demonstrates an increase in activity

    Advertisement

    This kind of action typically indicates repositioning as opposed to accumulation, implying that market players are getting ready for distribution as opposed to long-term holding.

    Shiba Inu stays grounded

    The behavior of prices supports that interpretation. While volume is still quite low in comparison to prior rallies, SHIB has been compressing within a narrow range close to local lows. The asset is exhibiting signs of exhaustion rather than a bullish expansion, and short-lived rebounds are swiftly absorbed by selling, preventing any significant structural change.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 02/27/2026 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Volatility Squeeze is a $2 Recipe, Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Zero Removal Happen in February? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bullruns Aren't Possible Yet
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement

    Because there is usually less liquidity on cryptocurrency markets on weekends, significant inflow-driven selling may result in exaggerated movements. Price swings could become more unpredictable and challenging to stabilize if sellers continue to be active while buying demand is kept low.

    Rising exchange supply, poor technical positioning and a precarious market structure characterize Shiba Inu's current situation.

    Although the spike in inflows does not always portend a precipitous drop, it unmistakably shifts the landscape in favor of a more challenging trading environment. The weekend session may prove more troublesome than many traders currently anticipate, unless inflows return to normal or robust demand arises to absorb the supply.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Feb 28, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's $70,000 Guarded Like Treasure, Will Shiba Inu Have Bullish March? Ethereum Breaks Above 100-Day Threshold
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Feb 27, 2026 - 21:27
    XRP Volume Rises 212%, Bitcoin ETFs Back in Demand With $506 Million, Dogecoin Price Reclaims $0.10 — U.Today Crypto Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 28, 2026 - 3:00
    Shiba Inu Inflows Hit +531 Billion Increase That Pushes Risks Above Safe Threshold
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Feb 28, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's $70,000 Guarded Like Treasure, Will Shiba Inu Have Bullish March? Ethereum Breaks Above 100-Day Threshold
    Arman Shirinyan
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Feb 27, 2026 - 21:27
    XRP Volume Rises 212%, Bitcoin ETFs Back in Demand With $506 Million, Dogecoin Price Reclaims $0.10 — U.Today Crypto Digest
    Dan Burgin
    Show all