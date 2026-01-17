Shiba Inu Hourly Death Cross in 2026 Completed, but It Is Not All That Bad

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu has completed another hourly death cross in 2026, as the hourly MA 50 has fallen below the MA 200. This is in contrast with what was experienced at 2026's early start.

2026 began on a strong note for Shiba Inu and the rest of the meme coin market as it saw a price run.

Shiba Inu sharply surged to a high of $0.00001017 in the first few days of 2026 before it started declining. The dog coin fell for six out of seven days from Jan. 6 to 12, following profit taking in the market.

Shiba Inu attempted to reverse the drop when it sharply rose to a high of $0.00000912, but this was followed by a drop.

Risk appetite across meme coins has cooled down after a strong start to the year, with traders increasingly quick to sell rallies in the absence of fresh catalysts. Shiba Inu fell for two days in a row to reach a low of $0.00000815.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 0.82% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000853.

It is not all that bad

Shiba Inu saw a death cross on its hourly chart at 2025's close, on Dec. 31. This was quickly overshadowed by a golden cross appearing on the hourly chart as Shiba Inu rallied at 2026's start, with its price declining afterward.

Moving average crossovers on hourly time frames tend to be significant, especially in fast-moving markets, but otherwise their impact might be short-lived as seen in Shiba Inu's scenario, where the hourly death cross was quickly overshadowed by a golden cross appearing shortly afterward.

However, the continued void in liquidity in the markets, which resulted from the major sell-off last October, continues to weigh on price action, especially for altcoins. Sharp increases tend to get reversed, sparking caution in the markets even as leverage resets and capital rotates across the market.