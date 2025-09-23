SHIB Price Prediction for September 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are coming back to the green zone after a sharp drop, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the local resistance of $0.00001227. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.00001250 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation remains bearish as the rate of the meme coin has not bounced off far from the support of $0.00001181.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by an ongoing decline to the $0.00001150 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly closure in terms of the $0.00001181 level. If it happens around that mark or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the $0.000011 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001224 at press time.