Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for September 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 23/09/2025 - 13:10
    Can traders expect SHIB to test $0.000011 zone soon?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 23
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are coming back to the green zone after a sharp drop, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is testing the local resistance of $0.00001227. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.00001250 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation remains bearish as the rate of the meme coin has not bounced off far from the support of $0.00001181. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/22/2025 - 16:38
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 22
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by an ongoing decline to the $0.00001150 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly closure in terms of the $0.00001181 level. If it happens around that mark or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the $0.000011 area.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001224 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:13
    Is This Last Opportunity to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) Cheaply?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:06
    Ripple CTO Weighs in on Base Misconception: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AFTER 2049 Reveals Headliners Mind Against and Ajna & Samm for Singapore Grand Prix Weekend Kickoff
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks All Records as World’s Largest Web3 Event with 25,000 Attendees Amid Unprecedented Demand
    BYDFi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:13
    Is This Last Opportunity to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) Cheaply?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:10
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 23
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:06
    Ripple CTO Weighs in on Base Misconception: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD