    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for September 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 11:03
    Does SHIB have energy to test $0.000013 mark soon?
    The market is back to green again, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has risen by 1.53% over the past day.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHB is looking bullish as it is on its way to the local resistance of $0.00001320. If its breakout occurs, growth may continue to the $0.00001350 zone tomorrow.

    On the longer time frame, the price of the meme coin has tested the resistance of $0.00001320. 

    If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes above that mark, traders may witness a test of the $0.00001350-$0.0000140 zone soon.

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is less bullish. At the moment, the rate of SHIB is far from key levels, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.00001250-$0.00001350 is the most likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001310 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
