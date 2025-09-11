SHIB Price Prediction for September 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is back to green again, according to CoinMarketCap.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has risen by 1.53% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHB is looking bullish as it is on its way to the local resistance of $0.00001320. If its breakout occurs, growth may continue to the $0.00001350 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the meme coin has tested the resistance of $0.00001320.

If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes above that mark, traders may witness a test of the $0.00001350-$0.0000140 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is less bullish. At the moment, the rate of SHIB is far from key levels, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.00001250-$0.00001350 is the most likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001310 at press time.