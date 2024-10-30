SHIB Price Prediction for October 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB is unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.00001830. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, growth may continue to the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is far from key levels. At the moment, one should pay attention to the resistance of $0.00002017.

When the price of SHIB gets to this mark and breaks it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.000021-$0.000022 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. Currently, the rate of SHIB is neither bullish nor bearish. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.000018-$0.000020 is the more likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001855 at press time.