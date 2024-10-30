Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for October 30

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect price blast from SHIB?
    Wed, 30/10/2024 - 14:30
    Some coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB is unchanged since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.00001830. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, growth may continue to the resistance by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is far from key levels. At the moment, one should pay attention to the resistance of $0.00002017. 

    When the price of SHIB gets to this mark and breaks it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.000021-$0.000022 range.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. Currently, the rate of SHIB is neither bullish nor bearish. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.000018-$0.000020 is the more likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001855 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

