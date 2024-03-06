SHIB Price Prediction for March 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are keeping their bull run, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 10% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the daily closure in terms of the local resistance level of $0.00003947. If the candle comes back to that mark, growth may continue to the $0.000040-$0.000042 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of SHIB is trying to continue its growth after yesterday's dump. At the moment, the price is below the level of $0.00003650.

However, if buyers can seize the initiative and the bar closes above it and with no long wick, there is a chance to see a test of the vital zone of $0.000050.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, there are no reversal signals yet, however, one should focus on the bar closure. If it happens far from its peak, traders may witness a correction to the nearest support zone around $0.000030.

SHIB is trading at $0.00003630 at press time.