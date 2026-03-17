Zcash (ZEC) Adds 108% in 24-Hour Volume as Privacy Crypto Sector Surges Again

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As trading activity around the privacy-focused cryptocurrency picks up speed, market players are paying more attention to Zcash. ZEC's trading volume increased by about 108% in the last day, indicating a significant increase in market participation and liquidity.

Reasons behind rise

This abrupt rise coincides with a resurgence of interest in privacy-focused digital assets throughout the larger cryptocurrency market. The market is currently trying to stabilize following a protracted downtrend, as evidenced by the price action on Zcash. ZEC has seen considerable volatility over the last few months, transitioning from a robust late-year rally into a protracted corrective phase.

As selling pressure dominated the market, the asset gradually retraced after reaching its previous cycle high above the $700 area. However, recent price behavior points to the start of a stabilization phase. After the asset established a base after the February sell-off, buyers seem to be entering the market, where ZEC is currently trading around the mid-$200 range.

Zcash's own recovery tempo

A modest recovery structure can be seen on the chart, with the price rising marginally from recent lows. The increased trading volume indicates that market participants are once again keeping an eye on the asset — even though this does not yet confirm a complete trend reversal.

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A change in investor sentiment toward privacy-focused cryptocurrencies could be one reason for the resurgence in activity. Some investors have reexamined projects that prioritize anonymity and confidential transactions in recent months due to regulatory discussions and worries about transaction transparency and growing interest in financial privacy.

The announcement of a $25 million funding round for the Zcash Open Development Lab has contributed to the optimistic mood. This funding demonstrates ongoing investment in the network's infrastructure and development, boosting trust that the project will continue to advance technologically over the long run.

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The current movement may continue to be a short-term reaction rather than the beginning of a longer trend if the volume spike turns out to be transient.