AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Zcash (ZEC) Adds 108% in 24-Hour Volume as Privacy Crypto Sector Surges Again

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 17/03/2026 - 14:43
    Zcash is gaining popularity once again as, for whatever reason, investors are catching up with privacy coins.
    Advertisement
    Zcash (ZEC) Adds 108% in 24-Hour Volume as Privacy Crypto Sector Surges Again
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    As trading activity around the privacy-focused cryptocurrency picks up speed, market players are paying more attention to Zcash. ZEC's trading volume increased by about 108% in the last day, indicating a significant increase in market participation and liquidity

    Reasons behind rise

    This abrupt rise coincides with a resurgence of interest in privacy-focused digital assets throughout the larger cryptocurrency market. The market is currently trying to stabilize following a protracted downtrend, as evidenced by the price action on Zcash. ZEC has seen considerable volatility over the last few months, transitioning from a robust late-year rally into a protracted corrective phase. 

    Article image
    ZCASH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    As selling pressure dominated the market, the asset gradually retraced after reaching its previous cycle high above the $700 area. However, recent price behavior points to the start of a stabilization phase. After the asset established a base after the February sell-off, buyers seem to be entering the market, where ZEC is currently trading around the mid-$200 range. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Stablecoin Rival PayPal Brings PYUSD to 70 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Key Threshold with Bullish 237 Billion Outflow, Citi Lowers Bitcoin Price Prediction to $112,000: Morning Crypto Report Rich Dad Poor Dad Author: Bitcoin to Hit $750,000

    Zcash's own recovery tempo

    A modest recovery structure can be seen on the chart, with the price rising marginally from recent lows. The increased trading volume indicates that market participants are once again keeping an eye on the asset — even though this does not yet confirm a complete trend reversal. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/17/2026 - 05:47
    Rich Dad Poor Dad Author: Bitcoin to Hit $750,000
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    A change in investor sentiment toward privacy-focused cryptocurrencies could be one reason for the resurgence in activity. Some investors have reexamined projects that prioritize anonymity and confidential transactions in recent months due to regulatory discussions and worries about transaction transparency and growing interest in financial privacy. 

    The announcement of a $25 million funding round for the Zcash Open Development Lab has contributed to the optimistic mood. This funding demonstrates ongoing investment in the network's infrastructure and development, boosting trust that the project will continue to advance technologically over the long run. 

    Advertisement

    The current movement may continue to be a short-term reaction rather than the beginning of a longer trend if the volume spike turns out to be transient.

    #Zcash #ZCash Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 14:10
    Cardano Price Rockets 8% as Bulls Eye End to Negative Monthly Runs
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 14:02
    Dogecoin Flashes Rare Trend Reversal Signal, DOGE Price to $0.15?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ocean Network launches beta for affordable P2P GPU orchestration
    TEAMZ Summit 2026 Unveils Agenda for International Conference​ Where Japanese Culture Meets Web3 and AI
    Toobit Rewards Daily Copy Trading with $150K March Copy Trading Challenge
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 14:43
    Zcash (ZEC) Adds 108% in 24-Hour Volume as Privacy Crypto Sector Surges Again
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 14:10
    Cardano Price Rockets 8% as Bulls Eye End to Negative Monthly Runs
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 14:02
    Dogecoin Flashes Rare Trend Reversal Signal, DOGE Price to $0.15?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all