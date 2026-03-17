AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu OI Explodes 26% Despite Negative Price Reversal

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 17/03/2026 - 15:25
    Shiba Inu open interest has surged past 26% within 24 hours, sparking optimism about a big price breakout despite the short-term price dip seen recently.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu OI Explodes 26% Despite Negative Price Reversal
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google

    Leading dog-themed meme token Shiba Inu has just recorded one of its highest 2026 increases on the derivatives market as its open interest hits its highest level in the past month.

    Advertisement

    As momentum builds massively among SHIB futures traders, data from CoinGlass shows that Shiba Inu has surged by over 26% in its open interest over the last 24 hours.

    Following this explosive increase, the amount of tokens committed to active contracts over the past day has surged past the 12 trillion mark, now sitting around 12.24 trillion SHIB, worth over $75 million, per SHIB’s current price.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Stablecoin Rival PayPal Brings PYUSD to 70 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Key Threshold with Bullish 237 Billion Outflow, Citi Lowers Bitcoin Price Prediction to $112,000: Morning Crypto Report Rich Dad Poor Dad Author: Bitcoin to Hit $750,000

    SHIB defies bullish price trend despite OI surge

    The rapid increase in SHIB open interest has come at a time when the crypto market is showing extreme strength, with the price of leading cryptocurrencies like XRP and Bitcoin showing notable daily gains.

    Advertisement

    However, Shiba Inu has seen its price trade in red territory, showing a decrease of 1.6% in its price over the past day. Amid the price slump, XRP is seen trading at $0.000006044 as of writing time.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/17/2026 - 12:07
    Shiba Inu One Step Away From Crossing 81 Trillion Threshold
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The ongoing SHIB price dip appears unusual considering the massive open interest surge and the broad market rebound. Nonetheless, investors are less worried as they believe strong futures moves could flip the price soon and trigger a higher price surge.

    Advertisement

    The asset's open interest on America’s largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, has also dipped by over 5%, suggesting that some investors are yet to be convinced of its potential price move.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 14:43
    Zcash (ZEC) Adds 108% in 24-Hour Volume as Privacy Crypto Sector Surges Again
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 14:10
    Cardano Price Rockets 8% as Bulls Eye End to Negative Monthly Runs
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ocean Network launches beta for affordable P2P GPU orchestration
    TEAMZ Summit 2026 Unveils Agenda for International Conference​ Where Japanese Culture Meets Web3 and AI
    Toobit Rewards Daily Copy Trading with $150K March Copy Trading Challenge
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 15:25
    Shiba Inu OI Explodes 26% Despite Negative Price Reversal
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 14:43
    Zcash (ZEC) Adds 108% in 24-Hour Volume as Privacy Crypto Sector Surges Again
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 17, 2026 - 14:10
    Cardano Price Rockets 8% as Bulls Eye End to Negative Monthly Runs
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all