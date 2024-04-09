SHIB Price Prediction for April 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are trying to return to the game, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 2.55% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local support level of $0.00002781. However, one should pay attention to the daily candle closure.

If it happens far from that mark, growth may continue to the $0.000029 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of SHIB has once again bounced off the $0.00002954 level. If the bar closes below yesterday's low, the correction may continue to the $0.000027 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions as a few days remain until the bar closes. If the return to the $0.000029 zone does not happen, there is a possibility to see a further decline to the $0.000025-$0.000026 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002790 at press time.